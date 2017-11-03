Airbus Completes A350-1000 Functional and Reliability Testing

MIAMI – The Airbus A350-1000 successfully completed its functional and reliability testing, waiting for Type Certification in November 2017.

The A350-1000 has successfully completed its Functional & Reliability testing, bringing the aircraft closer to certification in Nov 2017. pic.twitter.com/RexZbBQwfR — Benjamin Bearup (@TheAviationBeat) November 2, 2017

The testing lasted two weeks in which aircraft MSN065 flew approximately 35,200 nm (150 flight hours) across Europe and Asia, for certification requirements. The exercise was completed on Wednesday after the A350-1000 landed in Toulouse at 7:00 a.m. local time from Barranquilla, Colombia. Airbus flight test crews operated the flight with the participation of Airworthiness Authority pilots from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). These latest tests began on November 24, 2016,with three A350-1000 aircraft, aiming to demonstrate the type’s readiness for airline operations. High airfield performance, auto-landing trials, airport turnaround and handling services, cabin systems, navigation, and connectivity function performance were the most important tests carried out since day one. READ MORE: The Airbus A350-1000 Completes First Flight

The A350-1000’s launch customer, Qatar Airways, expects its first delivery in the coming weeks. The Doha-based carrier has 37 A350-1000 in order.

Live for the moments you can’t put in words and create many more when you travel. Introducing #Qsuite on our @Airbus #A350_1000#FirstIn1000 pic.twitter.com/7tjD0iwEPK — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) October 23, 2017

The A350-1000 is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, has a modified wing trailing-edge and new six-wheel, Triple-Seven style main landing gear

The aircraft features longer fuselage to accommodate 40 more customers than the A350-900 (in a typical 3-class configuration) with the all-new Airbus ‘Airspace’ cabin.

The airliner was designed for long-haul routes and, according to the manufacturer, there are 11 customers from five continents that already placed orders for a total of 169 A350-1000s.