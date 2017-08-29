Boeing Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief

MIAMI — As much of South Texas continues to face torrential rain and flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Boeing Company has stepped up and donated $1 million dollars from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist relief efforts.

“Our thoughts are with all our neighbors and teammates throughout Texas who are dealing with the unprecedented impact from Hurricane Harvey,” said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO. “The American Red Cross is the most effective organization to put this contribution to work as it quickly brings recovery and relief efforts to those residents hardest hit by this devastating storm.” “The Red Cross is working around the clock in extremely challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We couldn’t do it without the generosity of our amazing donors like Boeing. With their support, the Red Cross can be there when disaster strikes to respond with shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for, and to help during the recovery process. We’re extremely grateful for their support.”

Elsewhere in the industry, United Airlines is also raising funds for relief efforts. United, along with Southwest Airlines, have both been hit especially hard by Hurricane Harvey. The two airlines combined have had to cancel thousands of flights and evacuate stranded passengers with special flight permits.

For the last two days, United has flown several flights into Houston (IAH) with relief supplies and support staff. On Sunday, Southwest send five 737-700s from Dallas (DAL) to Houston Hobby Airport (HOU) to pick up nearly 500 stranded passengers. Yesterday, Southwest flew all remaining aircraft at Hobby Airport to other airports in their system.

“This evening, we were able to fly 486 Houston Hobby Customers at the airport to Dallas on five Southwest flights. Some employees were onboard as well. Customers are staying overnight at a hotel in Dallas and those traveling elsewhere will be rebooked for flights out tomorrow. Flights out of Hobby are canceled at least through Tuesday, and we’ll continue to assess weather and conditions tomorrow,” said a Southwest Airlines spokesperson speaking to Airways.

Operations at Hobby are still suspended until further notice. Garages and ecopark lot are not flooded. IB & OB roads still closed. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 29, 2017

In the coming days, we will track conditions of both major Houston Airports. Opening one or both airports will assist in restoring order and bringing in much-needed aid to a region that needs it badly. While the airfields are on higher ground and have not faced serious flooding, surrounding roads are several feet under water.

One reason why @iah is closed. You can’t get there. This is at 59 and Will Clayton at the airport exit @KPRC2 #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/ACcHcNhgJ7 — Aaron Wische KPRC (@AaronKPRC) August 28, 2017