First Airbus A320 Assembled In The USA Takes To The Sky

MIAMI — The first Airbus A320 built in the United States has completed its first flight. The aircraft, N650NK (MSN: 7724), was assembled at the Airbus A320 assembly site in Mobile, Alabama and will soon join the Spirit Airlines fleet.

N650NK’s test flight lasted four hours, during which tests were conducted on systems, engines, and structural performance.

To date, the Airbus Mobile factory has built the larger Airbus A321ceo exclusively. Most of the 36 A321s built in Mobile since the factory opened in late 2015 have been for American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Other A321s assembled in Mobile have been delivered to Spirit Airlines and JetBlue.

The first #A320 made in @MobileAeroplex completed its First Flight today pic.twitter.com/1wWEcTFj3s — Mobile Aeroplex (@MobileAeroplex) August 15, 2017





By the end of the year, Airbus plans to begin building the newer Airbus A320neo family aircraft at the Mobile site. In North America, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Interjet, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, Virgin America/Alaska, and Volaris have the A320neo on order.

Eventually, Airbus would like to assemble four aircraft a month at the Mobile site. With a near record backlog for the A320, Airbus is attempting to produce up to 60 A320s per month by mid-2019 across four final assembly sites.