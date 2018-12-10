Airways Magazine

Boeing Launches The 777X Business Jet

December 10
12:57 2018
MIAMI  Boeing has announced at the Middle East Business Aviation Association Show (MEBAA) the launching of the newest Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) family aircraft, the 777X BBJ.

The new private jet, based on the same product of the upcoming 777X, is slated to make its first flight in early 2019, becoming the world’s longes-range private airplane.

The new jet will have the longest range out of Boeing’s BBJ family, coming in two main variants: the Boeing 777-8BBJ and 777-9BBJ.

The 777-9BBJ will be the largest of the two, while the 777-8BBJ will feature the most range.

The 777-9BBJ will feature a range of 11,000 nautical miles, while the 777-8BBJ will fly further, at 11,645 nautical miles.

As well as launching the new private plane, Boeing also unveiled cabin concepts from three industry-leading manufactures: Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Designs.

Their concepts show the vast range of cabin modifications that can be offered to customers and tweaked to suit their needs.

In regards to the lanuch, Boeing’s head of Boeing Business Jets, Greg Laxton, said, “Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination.”

“The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it, redefining ultra-long range VIP travel,” he said.

Boeing also booked another order for it’s Boeing 737 MAX BBJ at the MEBAA, increasing the backlog to 21 planes.

The new 777X BBJs will complement Boeing’s existing BBJ family of 777s, 747-8s, 787s, 737NGs, and 737 MAXs.

The program was launched in 1996, since then Boeing has had 261 BBJ orders, with 234 deliveries.

Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation. Runs a YouTube channel called Scotrail82 with 5,000 Subscribers. Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

