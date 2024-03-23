Malaysia Airlines Announces New Destinations, Cabin

DALLAS — Malaysia Airlines (MH) has announced three new destinations and unveiled a new Business and Economy Class cabin for its upcoming Airbus A330neo aircraft. MH will launch direct flights from its main hub in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to three new destinations.

The Malaysian flag carrier airline will offer direct flights to Maldives (MLE), Danang (DAD) in Vietnam, and Chiang Mai (CNX) in Thailand. As stated in a press release, the carrier will operate daily flights to MLE beginning August 1, daily flights to DAD from September 24, and five flights a week to CNX beginning August 15.

This route expansion will help MH to boost its presence within key markets. It also strengthens its position as a gateway to Asia and beyond. As an Oneworld, MH currently offers convenient connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 countries worldwide.

Malaysia Airlines New Airbus A330neo Business Class. Photo: Malaysia Airlines

New Airbus A330neo Cabin

The airline also unveiled new A330neo Business Class and Economy Class seats as part of its fleet modernization plan, ahead of the first aircraft’s scheduled delivery in the third quarter of this year. The new A330neo cabin will feature many features and enhancements.

Among these is the introduction of the Collins Aerospace Elevation Business Class seats, featuring an all-suite cabin with individual privacy doors, and wireless charging pods available at all 28 of the Business Class seats.

The award-winning Recaro CL3810 Economy Class seats feature an ergonomic design and enhanced support, with additional amenities such as coat hooks, cup holders, and ample stowage for added cabin comfort and practicality. The seat covers throughout the cabin will feature the airline’s signature Songket motif, paying homage to Malaysia’s cultural heritage by seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary style. The A330neos will offer 297 seats, comprising 28 in Business Class and 269 in Economy Class.

These innovations will set MH apart. The airline is set to become the world’s leading carrier to feature Elevation seats on the A330 airframe, solidifying MH’s position as an industry leader in passenger experience and innovation.

Malaysia Airlines Partnership with Manchester United. Photo: Malaysia Airlines

Partnership with Manchester United

In other news, MH has announced a strategic partnership with Manchester United football club. MH has signed a multi-year partnership with the British football club, becoming the English Premier League team’s official commercial airline.

Through this partnership, MH will showcase its renowned Malaysian hospitality to Manchester United’s community of over 1.1 billion worldwide fans and followers. The airline will leverage co-branded marketing initiatives to boost its brand recognition to a global audience while delivering quality service and immersive experiences associated with both brands.

“With our Manchester United collaboration, the expansion of our network to three new routes, and the unveiling of the new cabin seats on our new A330neo; this sets the benchmark of exciting things to come as we redefine what it means to travel onboard Malaysian Hospitality. These milestones not only set a new standard in the airline’s transformation journey but also promise a future filled with unparalleled experiences beyond the confines of the aircraft. As we move forward, our focus remains unwavering on delivering excellence and fostering continued growth, ensuring that every aspect of our service exceeds expectations and leaves a lasting impression for our valued passengers.” Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)

Feature Image: Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330neo Rendering. Photo: Airbus