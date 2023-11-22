Malaysia Airlines First Boeing 737 MAX Arrives

DALLAS — Malaysia Airlines (MH) received its very first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which was followed by a ceremony held at Hangar 5 at the MAB Engineering Complex in Kuala Lumpur. This is the first of twenty-five that make up the order book for the type that is part of a leasing deal with Air Lease Corporation.

Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Group Chairman of MAG, stated that the introduction of our new Boeing 737-8 will bring about several benefits. These include an enhanced customer experience, improved operational and fuel efficiency, and the ability to meet our future network growth requirements in line with our vision for the national carrier.

The addition of the 737-8 to our fleet holds greater significance than simply updating our aging aircraft. It represents a meaningful connection between our history and a new era, aligning with the goals outlined in our Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 as we strive to become Asia’s leading travel and aviation services group.

After a journey of over 21 flight hours, our new 737-8 landed on home soil in Kuala Lumpur International Airport. It was a monumental event, as we celebrated the latest addition to our family.​



We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional, dedicated pilots,… pic.twitter.com/gKBjWwFJcJ — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) November 20, 2023

About MH’s First MAX, the Journey and the Facts

After departing Boeing Field on November 13, 9M-MVA routed via Honolulu and Guam, clocking in 21 hours of flying before it touched down in the Malaysian capital. Since the 20th of the month, the aircraft has been deployed into regular commercial operations, flying between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, a trunk route within the country, where MH would also utilize wide-body aircraft based on demand and season.

In brief, MH’s 737-8 would offer a very similar seating layout to its 737-800 NG: 12 seats in Business and 162 seats in Economy. An improved selection of in-flight entertainment will be prevalent through the modern wireless platform. An Internet connection will be offered to passengers on this aircraft in the near future.

The airline is also currently refurbishing its existing fleet of 39 737-800 NG, and come September, it will welcome the first of twenty A330neos.

Featured image: MH Boeing 737-8. Video still: Malaysia Airlines