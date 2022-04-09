Maersk Air Cargo – From Sea to Sky

DALLAS – Shipping giant AP Moller Maersk has launched its very own air cargo unit to meet the growing customer demand and better equip the existing supply chain.

The airline is set to be operational in the second half of this year and will not be based out of Copenhagen International (CPH) but at Billund Airport (BLL), the second-largest airport in Denmark.

Comments from Aymeric Chandavoine – Global Head of Logistics and Services, A.P. Moller – Maersk

“Air freight is a crucial enabler of flexibility and agility in global supply chains as it allows our customers to tackle time-critical supply chain challenges and provides transport mode options for high-value cargo. We strongly believe in working closely with our customers. Therefore, it is key for Maersk to also increase our presence in the global air cargo industry by introducing Maersk Air Cargo to cater even better to the needs of our customers”.

Maersk’s Air Operations and Fleet

Using Freighter jets, customers can now get their cargo delivered to the right place in a much shorter timeframe, it’s a much-needed solution to keep the supply chain flowing even for large shipping lines.

The new air freight company is the result of the existing in-house aircraft operator, Star Air, which has transferred activities into Maersk Air Cargo, the new carrier supporting existing and new customers, and Maersk’s end-to-end logistics.

Star Air Cargo (DJ) is an existing Air freight carrier owned by the Maersk group but will soon be integrated into the upcoming Maersk Air cargo. Maersk has already ordered two Boeing 777F freighters and has a lease agreement for three Boeing 767 freighters from Air Transport Services Group. Maersk Air Cargo will therefore deploy and operate five aircraft. The B767-300 freighters will also be exclusively flown between the US and China making Maersk Air Cargo a third-party operator too. The new aircraft are expected to be operational from the second half of 2022 and onwards up to 2024.

Maersk’s goal is to have approximately one-third of its annual air tonnage carried within its own controlled freight network

The trend for Shipping Lines to Commence Air operations

More and more ocean freight carriers are moving towards owning an air freight unit. Last year, CMA CGM launched its own air unit with four Airbus A330-200F jets. EVA Air cargo and Nippon Cargo Airlines are owned by shipping giant Evergreen (Taiwan) and NYK Line (Japan).

