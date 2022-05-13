Lynx Air Inaugurates Victoria-Calgary Axis

DALLAS – Canadian ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air (Y9) inaugurated its service connecting Victoria to Calgary on Thursday.

Flight Y9119 took off from Victoria International Airport (YYJ) at 12:38 local time and landed at Calgary International Airport (YYC) at 14:42 local time, with a flight time of 1 hr and 5 min.

The inaugural service marks the start of bi-weekly return services to YYC. Forecasting strong summer demand, Y9 is planning to expand its return services to three times a week, offering around 1,100 seats a week on this popular route. The route is the latest addition to Y9’s network, which covers 10 destinations across Canada, as shown by airlinedata.com.

Lynk is sticking to its goal of making air travel affordable for all Canadians as part of a campaign to celebrate its inaugural Victoria flight. The airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50% off all base fares to and from Victoria.

Photo: Lynx Air

Comments from Lynx Air, Victoria Airport Officials

At the inauguration CEOs from both the involved airline and airport shared their vision of the new service and the opportunities that come with it.

Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air, “We are excited to be bringing our ultra-affordable fares to the community of Victoria and Vancouver Island. Whether you are traveling to connect with friends and family, to explore the beautiful coastline of Vancouver Island or to take in the vibrant culture and historic architecture of the Garden City, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

Geoff Dickson, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority, “As the economy begins to reopen, we are pleased to see Lynx introduce service between Calgary and Victoria. An ultra-low-cost airline like Lynx will offer affordable travel options for our community and provide opportunities for travellers to explore the beauty and culture of Victoria.”

Featured image: Lynx Air