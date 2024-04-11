Lufthansa Extends Tehran Flight Suspension

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH) has extended its suspension of flights to Tehran (THR) due to heightened tensions in the Middle East following a suspected Israeli airstrike on an Iranian embassy in Syria.

On Thursday, the German flag carrier extended its Tehran flight suspension, originally planned to end on April 11, to April 13. This decision comes amidst concerns over potential Iranian retaliation for the suspected Israeli attack, as reported by Reuters.

Lufthansa D-AIUA Airbus A320 (Star Alliance livery) (perspective). Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines Impacted

Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines (OS) are currently the only two Western carriers offering passenger flights to THR. Turkish and Middle Eastern airlines operate most flights to the Iranian capital.

While LH has suspended flights entirely, OS, which operates six weekly flights from Vienna (VIE) to THR, has decided to continue service. However, it is adjusting its flight timings to avoid overnight layovers for its crew in Tehran.

An LH spokesperson clarified their decision to forgo a Frankfurt (FRA) to THR flight over the past weekend. This was to avoid a situation where the crew would have had to disembark and stay overnight in Tehran, potentially placing them at risk.

Austrian Airlines OE-LAZ Boeing 767-300(ER) | Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

Limited Impact on Other Airlines

There haven’t been any announcements from other international airlines serving Iran’s capital regarding similar flight suspensions. Tehran airspace remains a vital overflight corridor for flights operated by Emirates (EK) and Qatar Airways (QR) to destinations in North America.

The situation in the Middle East remains fluid, and LH may adjust its flight schedule again based on regional developments.

Feature Image: Airbus A321neo, Lufthansa’s 600th Airbus Aircraft. Photo: Dirk Grothe/Airways