Lufthansa Launches Nonstop Bengaluru-to-Munich Service
Airlines Routes

Lufthansa Launches Nonstop Bengaluru-to-Munich Service

  • by
  • November 6, 2023
  • Less than a minute
Lufthansa D-AIXN Airbus A350-900. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH) today announced that it began nonstop service from Bengaluru (BLR) to Munich (MUC) on November 4. The German flag carrier chose Bengaluru as the first post-COVID destination of its Lufthansa Group network.

Bengaluru is the group’s third Indian destination, alongside Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM). LH expects to operate 64 weekly frequencies between Germany and India by 2024, using Airbus A350-900s on all three routes.

The airline group described the new Bengarulu-Munich service as representing Lufthansa’s strong commitment to the Indian market.

George Ettiyil, Group Senior Director for South Africa, said, “We have been invested in India for more than 90 years, and when looking for our first new APAC (Asia-Pacific) destinations since the pandemic, Bengaluru was a natural fit.”

The last time we heard from LH, the airline announced that it reintroduced the A380 aircraft on the Bangkok-Munich route, increasing the capacity on this nonstop route due to its recent high demand.

Featured image: Lufthansa D-AIXN Airbus A350-900. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Lufthansa Brings Back A380 Thailand-Germany Route

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Avgeek since I was eight years old. Also a grammar geek and former English teacher.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, DAS2023, Manufacturers

DAS2023: All Aircraft to Be Displayed at the

November 6, 2023
Airlines, Innovation

Emirates Begins SAF-fueled Flights from Dubai

November 6, 2023
Airbus A220-300 EI-HHK ITA Airways LIRF. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/airways
Airlines, Deliveries

ITA Airways Takes Delivery of Its First A220-100

November 6, 2023
China Eastern Airlines B-5941 Airbus A330-243. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways
Airlines, Routes

China Eastern Increases Weekly Flights to Over 1,000

November 6, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X