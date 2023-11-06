Lufthansa Launches Nonstop Bengaluru-to-Munich Service

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH) today announced that it began nonstop service from Bengaluru (BLR) to Munich (MUC) on November 4. The German flag carrier chose Bengaluru as the first post-COVID destination of its Lufthansa Group network.

Bengaluru is the group’s third Indian destination, alongside Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM). LH expects to operate 64 weekly frequencies between Germany and India by 2024, using Airbus A350-900s on all three routes.

The airline group described the new Bengarulu-Munich service as representing Lufthansa’s strong commitment to the Indian market.

George Ettiyil, Group Senior Director for South Africa, said, “We have been invested in India for more than 90 years, and when looking for our first new APAC (Asia-Pacific) destinations since the pandemic, Bengaluru was a natural fit.”

The last time we heard from LH, the airline announced that it reintroduced the A380 aircraft on the Bangkok-Munich route, increasing the capacity on this nonstop route due to its recent high demand.

Featured image: Lufthansa D-AIXN Airbus A350-900. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways