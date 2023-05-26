Lufthansa Increases Its Presence in the Indian Subcontinent

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH) grows its footprint in the Indian subcontinent with a new service from Frankfurt (FRA) to Hyderabad (HYD). Scheduled to commence on January 16, 2024. The route would be operated with the airlines’ latest fleet addition, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The route would be operated three times a week:

Frankfurt (FRA) 10:00 LT Hyderabad (HYD) 23:00 LT Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Hyderabad (HYD) 01:00 LT Frankfurt (FRA) 06:10 LT Wednesday, Saturday, and Monday.

The LH Boeing 787-9 features three cabins: 26 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy, and 247 Economy Class.

Lufthansa D-AIXN Airbus A350-900. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Penetrating India

One of the fastest-growing aviation markets, India’s International traffic is handled largely by foreign carriers, and LH is taking it further.

The German airline recently firmed its plans on reviving the Munich-Bengaluru route for the winter of 2023, which would be operated on the Airbus A350. The Frankfurt-Bengaluru service also witnessed an upgrade from the Boeing 747-400 to the Boeing 747-8.

In total, Lufthansa’s footprint in India would tally to five destinations:

New Delhi [DEL] (Ex Frankfurt/ Boeing 747 series, Munich/ A350)

Mumbai [BOM] (Ex Frankfurt/ A340-300, Munich/ A350)

Bengaluru [BLR] (Ex Frankfurt/ Boeing 747 series, Munich/ A350)

Chennai [MAA] (Ex Frankfurt/ A340-300)

Hyderabad* [HYD] (Ex Frankfurt/ A350) *Yet to commence

Featured image: Lufthansa D-ABPA Boeing 787-9, First 787 Delivery Flight. KPAE PAE. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways