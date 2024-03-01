Lufthansa Announces Four New Routes from Frankfurt, Munich

DALLAS — Frankfurt-based carrier Lufthansa (LH) will introduce flights to four new European destinations from Munich (MUC) and Frankfurt (FRA). The airline announced in a press release that it will commence scheduled flights on several new routes ahead of the peak summer season.

Munich Airport. Photo: Adrian Nawakowsky/Airways

Munich Flights

LH will launch flights to Trondheim (TRD) in Norway next month. The airline will operate scheduled flights between MUC and TRD starting April 28. This is the first time that it will fly to TRD. These flights will be offered twice a week. TRD is Norway’s third-largest city – and a perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

Lufthansa is also scheduling summer flights to Oulu (OUL) in Finland. It will offer two flights a week from Munich to OUL. Oulu is northern Finland’s largest and most prominent city in the European Union. Lufthansa has operated flights to OUL through the winter. The route has proven to be popular for the airline.

In addition, Lufthansa will introduce flights to Nantes (NTE) in France. LH will fly between MUC and NTE three times a week. This city, situated at the Loire estuary with its rich history can be reached from MUC, from April 28. It is also an ideal starting point for the Bretagne and the Atlantic coast. This new route supplements LH’s flights to NTE from FRA.

Lufthansa – Airbus A320 Neo – D-AIJD – EDDF/FRA. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Frankfurt Flights

LH will also reintroduce flights to Chisinau (RMO) in Moldova. The airline has previously offered flights to RMO, the country’s capital city and home to over 500,000 inhabitants. From 29 April, Lufthansa will operate five weekly flights between FRA and RMO.

Lufthansa is Germany’s flag carrier. When combined with its subsidiaries (Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings), LH is the second-largest airline in Europe after ultra-low-cost carrier Ryanair (FR), according to passenger numbers.

Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance. This was formed in 1997.

Featured image: Lufthansa “Idar-Oberstein” – Airbus A319-100 – D-AILN – EDDF/FRA. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways