The Time Lufthansa Flew the Boeing 767

DALLAS – Many may not remember that Lufthansa (LH) operated three Boeing 767 aircraft back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, the airline operated the type for a short lease period to meet the travel demand.

The Boeing 767 operated under LH for seven years from 1998 to 2005 with flights from both its Frankfurt and Munich hubs. According to flyingmag.com, the Boeing 767 has had such monikers as the ‘Dumpster’, the ‘Slug’, and ‘Stumpy’.

The LH Boeing 767 was deployed on demanding routes ranging from domestic shuttle service, ie between Frankfurt to Munich, Inter-European (often spotted at Palma De Mallorca – a favorite german gateway).

The type was also operated on trans-Atlantic routes connecting Frankfurt/Munich to American cities like Miami (MIA) and Philadelphia (PHL).

Leasing a Condor 767 (D-ABUC) was LH’s last attempt to keep Australia’s service viable. Photo: By Konstantin von Wedelstaedt – Gallery page, 2nd link, GFDL 1.2

D-ABUC

A Boeing 767-330ER MSN 26992 powered by 2 PW 4060 engines was leased from the german carrier Condor from 1994 to 1995.

The aircraft then made its way to Thomas cook for a brief period and finally made its way back to Condor. D-ABUC even today bears the same registration and operates for Condor, and also features Winglets. Lastest flight information PUJ-FRA 13/07.

Boeing 767-3Z9/ER Airport: Frankfurt Main (FRA/EDDF) Reg: D-ABUW Engines: PW PW4060 Date: Jul.2004. Photo: Lufthansa Vintage via Twitter

D-ABUW

A Boeing 767- 3Z9ER MSN 30331 was leased from Lauda Air and operated for LH between 2003 and 2004.

The aircraft featured the special “star alliance” livery during its tenure with LH. Presently the aircraft operates for Austrian Airlines under registration OE-LAZ (with winglets) and features a modified 3-class cabin C26W18Y167 according to planespotters.net.

Lufthansa Boeing 767-300 D-ABUV. Photo: Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives

D-ABUV

A Boeing 767- 3Z9ER MSN 29867 was another bird leased from Lauda Air just a few days before D-ABUW, which was also painted in the “star alliance” livery. Flew for LH just like its sister (D-ABUW) between 2003 and 2004.

It currently operates for Austrian Airlines as well under registration OE-LAY (with winglets) with the same seating config. as its sister.

The final flight for LH with a Boeing 767 was from London Heathrow (LHR) to Frankfurt (FRA) in 2005 by D-ABUC.