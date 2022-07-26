Lufthansa Cancels Nearly All Flights at Major German Hubs

DALLAS – Lufthansa (LH) is switching off this Wednesday, with nearly all its flights from Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC) canceled. This means some 130,000 passengers or more will be the casualties of the mass call-off due to repeated warning strikes by ground staff.

Of the entire lot, 678 flights are from Frankfurt International (FRA), 32 of them being from Tuesday itself – 92,000 passengers to be affected. While for LH’s second hub, Munich (MUC), 345 flights are canceled – 42,000 passengers are affected. The airports in Düsseldorf (DUS), Hamburg (HAM), Berlin (BER), Bremen (BRE), Hanover (HAJ), Stuttgart (STR), and Cologne (CGN) are also affected.

Today, the trade union ver.di called on the about 20,000 ground employees of Deutsche Lufthansa AG to stage a warning strike from Wednesday, July 27 at 3:45 a.m. until Thursday morning, July 28 at 6:00 a.m.

Comments from Lufthansa AG

Michael Niggemann, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Officer of Human Resources at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said, “After only two days of negotiations, ver.di has announced a strike that can hardly be called a warning strike due to its breadth across all locations and its duration.”

Niggemann added, “This is all the more incomprehensible given that the employer side has offered high and socially balanced pay increases—despite the continuing tense economic situation for Lufthansa following the COVID crisis, high debt burdens, and uncertain prospects for the global economy.”

“After the enormous efforts to stabilize our flight operations, this represents a renewed, substantial, and unnecessary burden for our passengers and also for our employees beyond the strike day.”

Lufthansa has offered a two-stage flat-rate salary increase of a total of 250 euros for a period of 18 months, which will be accompanied by a profit-related increase of 2 percent from July next year. The company calculated that with a monthly base salary of 3,000 euros, this would result in an increase of 9 to 11%. The next round of negotiations has long been agreed upon and will take place on August 3 and 4, 2022.

