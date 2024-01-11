London, Hamburg Airports See Passenger Surge in 2023

DALLAS — London Heathrow Airport (LHR) experienced a significant surge in passenger numbers in 2023, with a 29% increase compared to the previous year. The total number of passengers reached 79.2 million for the year. December was particularly busy, with a record-breaking 6.7 million passengers passing through the airport.

In 2023, Hamburg Airport also experienced a significant increase in passenger traffic, with a growth of 22%. The total number of passengers reached 13.6 million, marking the first full year without any COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Photo: London Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow

The largest increase in passenger numbers at LHR came from the Asia/Pacific region, with a remarkable 76% year-on-year growth. The lifting of COVID-19-related travel restrictions in the area drove the surge.

In addition to passenger growth, LHR also saw a slight increase in cargo volume. Approximately 1.4 million metric tons of cargo moved through the airport in 2023, representing a 2% increase compared to the previous year.

Heathrow’s Chief Executive, Thomas Woldbye, thanked the airport’s team, colleagues, and partners for their hard work during the busy festive period. He also emphasized that ending 2023 on a high note has laid a strong foundation for the airport’s growth in 2024, as it continues to facilitate the UK’s potential for global growth.

Hamburg Airport. Photo: Hamburg Airport

Hamburg Airport

The airport in northern Germany attributed its success to a record-breaking October, although the overall traffic only reached 78% of the levels seen in 2019 when it served 17.3 million passengers. Business travelers accounted for slightly over 20% of the total passenger numbers.

Hamburg Airport is set to benefit from a new route to Doha by Qatar Airways (QR), starting in the summer. As a result, the airport expects a gradual increase in passenger numbers throughout 2024, with a projected growth of 5% compared to the previous year, reaching 14.3 million passengers.

Christian Kunsch, CEO of Hamburg Airport, expressed confidence in the future based on the development of the traffic figures. He also highlighted that the airport already offers passengers a similar route network to what was available in 2019, which is a positive sign of recovery and growth.

Featured image: London Heathrow’s ATC tower. Photo: NATS