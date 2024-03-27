London Gatwick Debuts New Rapid Exit Taxiway
Construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway. Photo: London Gatwick Airport

DALLAS — London Gatwick Airport (LGW) recently completed a project to reduce delays and go-arounds while supporting the airport’s sustainability goals. The project involved the construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) that allows arriving aircraft to leave the main runway at a more optimal location after landing.

Since its opening last month, over half (56%) of all arrivals have used the new RET in the first four days of operation. Previously, some aircraft would miss the first taxiway to exit the runway, resulting in slower travel along the runway to the next exit. This was often due to delayed landings, challenging weather conditions, or heavier loads.

The airport’s new RET provides a more efficient exit, ensuring the runway performs consistently and benefits all pilots, especially those less familiar with LGW. More pilots can now take the first exit, and even if they miss it, the time to reach the second exit is significantly reduced, minimizing the impact on other aircraft.

The improved efficiency of landing aircraft positively affects air traffic control operations. It reduces delays, the likelihood of go-arounds, and holding times for departing aircraft, thereby limiting emissions and noise. This project’s successful completion resulted from collaborative efforts among the airport, contractor PJ Hegarty, and other teams involved.

The initiative began in 2020 but was temporarily paused during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, the project was reviewed and redesigned, reducing construction carbon emissions by more than 10% compared to the original plan. The revised design significantly saved pavement thickness and area, drainage requirements, and existing pavement breakout.

As a 24-hour airport, London Gatwick managed the construction by operating aircraft from the existing Northern Runway when necessary. The airport is also investing in its long-term future, with plans to bring the Northern Runway into regular use, which is currently undergoing detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

Featured image: Construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway. Photo: London Gatwick Airport

