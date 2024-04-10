London Gatwick Expands Flights to Asia, Middle East

DALLAS – London Gatwick (LGW) expands into Asia and the Middle East with new flights to Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. LGW will offer over 90 weekly flights to Asia and the Middle East this summer.

Passengers can now fly from LGW to several new destinations in Asia and the Middle East. This follows the launch of routes to Baku (GYD), Ashgabat (ASB), and Tashkent (TAS). The airport has recently welcomed new carriers Azerbaijan Airlines (J2), Turkmenistan Airlines (T5) and Uzbekistan Airways (HY).

Starting from March 2024, J2 currently operates three weekly flights between LGW and GYD. T5 has also commenced twice-weekly flights from LGW to ASB, starting last Saturday, April 6. On Sunday, April 7, HY launched a weekly flight between LGW and TAS.

“We are delighted to welcome three new flag carriers to London Gatwick, providing excellent connectivity to previously underserved markets in Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.” Stephanie Wear, VP of Aviation Development, London Gatwick Airport

Boeing 737-82K. Turkmenistan ASB-MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Expanded Connectivity with Asia

These new routes mean LGW serves 12 destinations across Asia and the Middle East, including China, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. In addition, the airport will offer more services to Beijing (BJS) with Air China (CA), Guangzhou (CAN) with China Southern (CZ), and Singapore (SIN) with Singapore Airlines (SQ) due to start this summer.

“We are continuing to develop our long-haul options at London Gatwick and these new routes, while fantastic destinations in their own right, also provide passengers with excellent onward connectivity across Asia.” Wear said.

Construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway. Photo: London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport Expansion Plans

Furthermore, LGW is investing in its long-term future and planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use, which is currently undergoing detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate. This low-impact plan will improve performance, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs

Additionally, the implementation of LGW’s new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) development now enables arriving aircraft to leave the runway more efficiently. Thus, reducing delays and carbon and noise emissions at the facility, which is part of VINCI Airports’ network.

Feature Image: British Airways and easyJet aircraft at London Gatwick Airport. Photo: Gatwick Airport