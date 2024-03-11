Loganair Postpones Growth Plans Due to Performance Issues
Loganair G-LGNH Saab 340B. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

DALLAS — Loganair (LM) has temporarily postponed the launch of new routes and flights until it achieves a “superior on-time performance (OTP).”

In other words, the airline’s decision to halt the launch of new routes and flights is part of its strategy to enhance the reliability and punctuality of its operations.

During a Shetland External Transport Forum meeting, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Luke Lovegrove, stated that LM’s on-time performance in 2023 was 79% across its network, which is not where it would like it to be. The goal is to improve the OTP to 85% in 2024. Lovegrove emphasized that they prioritize ensuring superior on-time performance before adding additional flights.

Loganair’s fleet currently consists of 33 in-house aircraft, including ATR42-500s, ATR42-600s, ATR72-500(F)s, ATR72-600s, DHC-6-300, DHC-6-400s, and E145s. They also wet-lease an ATR72-200(F) from West Atlantic (United Kingdom). LM recently retired its Saab 340B fleet.

According to ch-aviation.com, the airline expects to add three ATR72-600s, with the first scheduled to arrive and be put into service later this month. However, according to the UK Civil Aviation Authority, none of the planes have been registered in the UK.

