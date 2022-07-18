Airbus, LATAM Reach Agreement to Remove CO2 from Atmosphere

FARNBOROUGH – LATAM (LA) reached an agreement with Airbus and some of the world’s leading airlines to explore opportunities to remove CO2 from the atmosphere through the Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS) system.

After signing a letter of intent with Airbus, which was also signed by Air Canada (AC), easyJet (U2), International Airlines Group (IAG), Lufthansa Group (LH), and Virgin Atlantic (VS) to examine this kind of technology, this announcement will be made in partnership and association with other industry participants.

LATAM is the first airline alliance in Latin America to investigate this technology, which enables filtering and trapping CO2 from the atmosphere in order to later store it permanently and safely at great depths.

“DACCS represents an innovative way to not only remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere but also has the potential to play a role in the development of sustainable synthetic aviation fuels,” said Juan José Tohá, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of LATAM Airlines Group.

The executive added that “on the path to carbon neutrality, collaborative work is key and there is no single solution. That is why we are implementing different measures to be net zero, including greater efficiencies, sustainable aviation fuels, and new technologies, supported by the conservation of strategic ecosystems and quality offsets.”

The group’s sustainability strategy, which aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, includes this announcement. To this purpose, LA is working on its climate change pillar, which also includes support for the preservation of important ecosystems and the adoption of policies and best practices for the efficient use of fuel to minimize emissions.

Additionally, LATAM recently pledged to prioritize South American sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production while working for a 5% SAF usage goal in its operations by 2030.

DACCS Technology

DACCS is a high-potential technology that allows up to 90% of CO2 emissions to be filtered and removed from the air using fans and absorbers in a carbon-neutral facility powered by zero-emission energy sources. After filtering or removing CO2 emissions, it safely and permanently stores it in depleted underground oil and gas fields or deep salt formations.

The technology would enable the aviation sector to directly remove emissions from its operations from the air since the sector is unable to capture CO2 emissions emitted into the environment.

An excellent innovation that complements the use of cutting-edge technologies, the use of sustainable fuels, and the protection of strategic ecosystems is the direct extraction of carbon from the atmosphere and its subsequent permanent storage. This innovation is crucial because the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has determined that it is a necessary step to keep global warming to 1.5°C.

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates are the main group of airlines in Latin America with a presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, in addition to international operations inside Latin America and between it and Europe, the United States, Oceania, and the Caribbean.

