LATAM Projects 70% of Pre-pandemic Operation for April

DALLAS – The LATAM group (LA) anticipates passenger operations of up to 70% in April compared to the same month in 2019. This is a 2.1 percentage point rise from March and the highest figure so far this year.

April also sees the group launch operations from Lima (Peru) to Cartagena (Colombia) and Rio de Janeiro/Galeão (Brazil), as well as a route between Quito (Ecuador) and Bogotá (Colombia).

During April, LATAM expects to operate about 1,059 daily domestic and international flights linking 132 destinations in 20 countries. The cargo business of the group has nearly 1,360 cargo freighter flights, with the delivery of a newly converted freighter increasing the active fleet to 13 freighters. These forecasts are contingent on how the pandemic evolves in the nations where the group operates.

Last month, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers – RPK) was 66,5% compared to the same period in 2019, based on an operation measured in ASK (available seat kilometers) of 67,9% in relation to March 2019. As a result, the load factor decreased by 1,7 percentage points, reaching 81,1%.

In terms of cargo operations, the load factor was 60,6 percent, representing a 2,6 percentage point improvement over March 2019. Below are the complete figures from the group release.

LATAM Group Operational Estimate – April 2022

(Passenger operations measured in ASK / Cargo operations measured in ATK)

Brazil 74% projected operation (versus April 2019). March 2021 projection reference: 74%97% domestic and 53% international Total April destinations: 49 domestic (equivalent to 503 daily flights on average) and 18 international Updates:International: introduction of the Río de Janeiro/Galeão-Lima route (3 flights/week) Chile 59% projected operation (versus April 2019). March 2021 projection reference: 55%73% domestic and 52% international Total April destinations: 15 domestic (equivalent to 115 daily flights on average) and 22 international Colombia 107% projected operation (versus April 2019). March 2021 projection reference: 109%164% domestic and 58% international Total April destinations: 17 domestic (equivalent to 177 daily flights on average) and 5 international Updates: International: introduction of Bogotá-Quito (5 flights/week) and Cartagena-Lima (3 flights/week) routes Ecuador 41% projected operation (versus April 2019). March 2021 projection reference: 34%120% domestic and 19% international Total April destinations: 8 domestic (equivalent to 39 daily flights on average) and 3 international Updates:International: introduction Quito-Bogotá route (5 flights/week) Peru 67% projected operation (versus April 2019). March 2021 projection reference: 63%88% domestic and 60% international Total April destinations: 19 domestic (equivalent to 146 daily flights on average) and 22 international Update: International: introduction of the Lima-Río de Janeiro/Galeão (3 flights/week) and Lima-Cartagena (5 flights/week) routes Cargo 94% projected operation (versus April 2019). March 2021 projection reference: 100%77% domestic belly and 61% international belly*146% dedicated freighter *Belly: merchandise transported in the cargo hold (lower deck) of the aircraft.

Operational Estimate by Segment vs. 2019 – April 2022

(Measured in ASK)

Domestic Spanish-speaking countries 84% Domestic Brazil 97% International 52% Consolidated Total 70%

