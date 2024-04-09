LATAM Group Transports 20 Million Passengers in Q124

DALLAS — LATAM group (LA) had a historic quarter, according to the group’s March 2024 operating statistics reported today. Here are the highlights of the report, starting off with transported passengers and capacity numbers:
- In the first three months of 2024, the LATAM group transported 20.2 million passengers, a 19.4% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- This increase is attributed to a 32.5% rise in passengers transported in the international segment, a 26.0% increase in the domestic markets of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and a 9.1% increase in the domestic market of Brazil.
- In March 2024 alone, the LATAM group transported 6.7 million passengers, representing a 16.9% increase compared to March 2023.
- In the first quarter of 2024, the LATAM group increased its consolidated capacity (measured in available seat kilometers – ASK) by 17.5% compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- This increase exceeded the capacity levels of 2019 by 1.2%.
- In March 2024, the group increased its consolidated capacity by 17.8%.
Passenger Traffic, Load Factor
- Consolidated passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers – RPK) grew by 22.3% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.
- In March 2024, passenger traffic grew by 22.2% compared to March 2023.
- These increases were driven by a 31.1% rise in international demand, a 17.1% increase in domestic demand from affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, and an 11.8% increase in domestic demand from the Brazilian affiliate.
- The consolidated load factor reached 83.1% in March 2024, a 3.0 percentage point increase from March 2023.
- Notably, the domestic load factor of the Brazilian affiliate increased by 5.1 percentage points this month.
Cargo Capacity
- In March 2024, the LATAM group increased its cargo capacity (measured in available ton kilometers—ATK) by 13.8% compared to March 2023, reaching 655 million available ton kilometers.
Featured image: PR-XBQ LATAM A320neo LFBO TLS. Photo: Nuno Seletti/Airways