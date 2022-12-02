12/02/1939: New York’s LaGuardia Airport Begins Operations

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) airport opened for business in East Elmhurst, Queens, in 1939.

Aviation on the site in the Borough of Queens can be traced back to June 1929, when New York Air Terminal Inc opened a seaplane base.

Further developments led to the facility being renamed Glenn H. Curtiss Airport in September 1930 in honor of the New York aviation pioneer who had recently died. In 1935 It was renamed North Beach Airport.

However, it was Fiorello LaGuardia who really put the airport on the map. The newly elected mayor had been a passenger on a TWA flight to New York. When the plane arrived at Newark (EWR), La Guardia was outraged and demanded to be taken to “New York.”

He then set about turning North Beach into a commercial facility. Over US$20m was invested in a complete redesign and upgrade and another renaming to New York Municipal Airport. Its current name was given in June 1947 after the death of the man who had spearheaded its transformation.

LGA from the air in 1953. Photo: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Airport Today

Today, LGA is a hub for American Airlines (AA) and Delta Air Lines (DL). It serves many domestic and some limited international flights. The perimeter rule limits the latter, which prohibits flights of more than 1,500 miles. In 2019, the airport handled 31,084,894 passengers.

LGA has been criticized over the years for its out-of-date facilities and often ranks as one of the worse airports in the United States. In spring 2016, work began on a full airport reconstruction that will bring all four terminals under one roof. It is expected to be completed by 2025.

Delta’s LGA home Terminal C. Photo: Delta Air Lines

Earlier this year, DL debuted its brand new, state-of-the-art Terminal at LGA, which features its largest Delta Sky Club.

Featured Image: LGA in 1948, the same year that the Port Authority took over the running of the airport. Photo: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.