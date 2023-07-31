Korean Air Gets Its Own Beer

DALLAS — Korean Air (KE) ventures into a new product available to its customers, a lager beer. In a partnership with Playground Brewery, the airline’s branded beer, ‘KAL’s Lager,’ will be available at Korean Air’s lounges at Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Gimpo International Airport (GMP) from July 27.

KAL’s lager will make it to the beverage cart from September onwards for those flying with the airline.

“The beer embodies a delightful harmony of tropical fruit aromas and a refreshing taste, delivering a smooth and enjoyable drinking experience. The lager is packaged in a can that captures the excitement of travel, featuring an aircraft soaring in the blue sky,” the airline states.

Images: Korean Air.

A Unique Experience

“We’ve been working on this initiative since April this year. We wanted to launch a premium craft beer for the summer season that could promote our brand and give our customers a unique experience,” said Korean Air to Airways.

KAL’s Lager will be available for sale at Emart24 convenience stores and its mobile application.

In 2019, British Airways (BA) teamed up with BrewDog to create “Speedbird100,” a special IPA beer commemorating the carrier’s centenary. In January 2021, it launched a follow-up, “JetStream,” an “easy-drinking American Pale Ale, made for travel.”

Meanwhile, in May 2023, German leisure carrier, Condor (DE) also brought its own beer onboard. The so-called “Ferien Lager” was aimed to be a perfect holiday companion after partnering up with BrewDog, the experimental beer brand from Berlin.

Remember to always drink responsibly!

Featured Image: Korean Air