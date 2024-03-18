Korean Air to Expand International Services

DALLAS — Korean Air (KE) is soaring into summer 2024 with a significant boost to its international services. Starting March 31st, the airline will relaunch flights to popular destinations in Europe, China, and Southeast Asia, while also increasing frequencies on key routes.

This expansion plan aims to bring KE’s international capacity to nearly pre-pandemic levels, reaching approximately 96% of its available seat kilometres (ASK) from before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Korean Air Airbus A330-200 (HL228). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Returning to Beloved Destinations

Korean Air will resume regular flights to several cities that have been off-limits for some time. This will begin on April 2nd with the return of three weekly flights between Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Zurich (ZRH).

In addition, the Korean flag carrier will also resume three weekly flights on the ICN to Zhangjiajie (DYG) route starting April 23rd. Starting April 24th, KE will also operate four weekly flights between ICN and Zhengzhou (CGO).

Beach lovers can look forward to the return of daily flights on the Busan (PUS) to Bangkok (BKK) route starting April 25th. This route makes a comeback after a nearly four-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Korean Air will keep its name after the merger with Asiana. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways.

Additional Flights on Popular Routes

Korean Air is also increasing flight frequencies on several popular routes. European flyers will benefit from an extra weekly flight on the ICN to Budapest (BUD) route, bringing the total to four weekly flights.

In response to growing demand, Korean will also increase flight frequencies on popular routes in Europe, Southeast Asia and North America. Korean Air Spokesperson

In Southeast Asia, the ICN to BKK route will see an increase from three to four daily flights, while the ICN to Manila (MNL) route will enjoy an increase from two to three daily flights. Since January, KE has also expanded service on the ICN to Bali (DPS) route, offering eleven weekly flights, and providing greater flexibility for travellers seeking tropical adventures.

North American travellers won’t be left out. KE is significantly increasing service on the ICN to Dallas (DFW) route, going from four weekly flights to daily service.

Korean Air further stated that it will continue to adjust its schedule to optimize service and provide the best possible experience for its customers.

Feature Image: HL7622, Korean Air Airbus A380 @KLAX. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways