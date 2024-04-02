Korean Air Finalizes Airbus A350 Order

DALLAS — Airbus announced in a press release today that Korean Air (KE) has finalized an order for the most modern of its long-haul fleet, the Airbus A350.

The order totals 33 of the aircraft type, with 27 of the larger A350-1000 variant and six smaller A350-900s. This should add to KE’s long-haul fleet, which contains Airbus A330s, A380s, Boeing 777s, 787s, and 747s.

The incoming aircraft could potentially replace the Korean Flag carrier’s aging fleet of Airbus A330s. According to Cirium Data, the Seoul-based airline operated 2,157 flights with this aircraft type in March. This demonstrates that it will take a strong-performing aircraft to replace the backbone of the KE fleet.

The New Airbus A350s could potentially replace the A330. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from Airbus VP

The A350’s range, the largest in the industry, should allow KE to reach new destinations. It is a suitable replacement for KE’s less-sustainable Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s, and it is one of the most fuel-efficient in the market.

The Aircraft manufacturer’s Executive Vice President of sails stated that the order “is another major endorsement for the A350 as the world’s long-range leader. The airline will benefit from new levels of efficiency across its operations, with significantly reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The A350 will also be the perfect platform for the carrier to take its in-flight product and world-class service to new heights. We thank Korean Air for its ongoing confidence in Airbus and its products and look forward to seeing the A350 flying in the carrier’s iconic livery.”

Featured Image: Korean Air A350-1000. Render: Airbus