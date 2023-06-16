KLM Group Focuses on Cleaner, Quieter, more Efficient Flights

DALLAS – In response to the government’s demand to minimize noise impact by 20% during the day and by 15% at night, the KLM Group has adopted noise abatement and presented a plan to the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management.

The plan will be accomplished by 2024, lowering noise for nearby inhabitants and providing quieter surroundings for those who live close to airports, but also in the following years.

Photo: Luka Froles/ Airways

Minister’s Plans

The minister’s proposal focuses on substantially cutting the number of flights to meet the cleaner, greener, and noise reduction goals.

The proposal did not consider renewal and improvement or a distinction between newer and older aircraft, which are less clean and less silent, as well as drastic flight cutbacks that will impact national assets.

KLM Boeing 737-700 PH-BGI. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

KLM Group Strategy

Therefore, The KLM Group suggests a more clever three-pronged strategy:

1. Purchasing new airplanes

In the upcoming years, the KLM Group will invest €6-7bn in cleaner, quieter, and more efficient aircraft. According to data acquired in recent years, new aircraft are, on average, 50% quieter than the aircraft they replace, significantly reducing the impact of noise.

2. Quieter Operations

The KLM Group has researched adopting better procedures to guarantee quieter operations and significantly lessen noise impact. Examples include using different flying approach techniques to reduce an aircraft’s time at low altitudes.

Implementation can be challenging for airlines and Air Traffic Control in the Netherlands (LVNL) because this necessitates changes to climbing and approach procedures. By working with Schiphol, LVNL, and the government under the supervision of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), KLM Group engages other airlines in pursuing such a transformation, and together they reach noise abatement goals.

Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/ Airways

3. Adjust its flight schedule

To lessen the impact of noise, KLM aims to change flight schedules so that the quietest aircraft fly at night. Additionally, KLM suggested to the Schipol airport administration that noisy aircraft incur higher airport costs than silent aircraft. By using their quietest fleet, all airlines operating at Schiphol will be encouraged to lessen the impact of noise.

KLM has made a wise improvement decision and is acting accordingly to meet nighttime targets starting in 2024 and full-day targets in three years. In the years that follow, the plan will result in a more significant reduction in noise than the plan suggested by the minister, improving outcomes for nearby inhabitants and places around airports.

The KLM Group looked into potential package deals of measures that adhere to the principles of the Balanced Approach in this situation, along with other stakeholders in the sector, including easyJet (U2), TUI fly (OR), Corendon Dutch Airlines (CD), and BARIN. As a result, a set of policies was created that not only satisfies the specified noise targets but is also more reasonable, balanced, and economical for society’s welfare and prosperity.

Featured Image: PH-BHL, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways