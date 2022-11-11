Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 Opens

DALLAS — The much-awaited Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) was inaugurated in Bangalore earlier today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terminal 2 of BLR or what goes by “terminal garden” is built at a cost of ₹5,000. The terminal will be ready to host a passenger capacity of 25 million under phase one.

Airways interviewed BLR’s General Manager of Corporate Communications, Gayathri Pradeep, and her team for those who want a deeper insight into the airport’s plans.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru, and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden.” The design of the new terminal revolves around four pillars: the ‘terminal in a garden’, sustainability, technology, and art & culture. Dufry was confirmed and awarded a 15-year duty-free contract at the new terminal. It houses around 110 retail and dining outlets managed by a range of partners.

Passengers will travel through more than 10,000 square meters of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens. The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with its 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus.

Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Twitter

Comments from Officials

The Prime Minister commented on Twitter, “Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, will add capacity and further convenience. It is part of our efforts aimed at providing top-class infrastructure to our urban centres. The Terminal is beautiful and passenger-friendly! Glad to have inaugurated it.”

As moodiedavittreport.com states, BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari Marar said, “With the launch of T2, we have expanded our capacity to cater to an additional 25 million passengers every year. What makes T2 more special is not just its scale and size but also the fact that it’s inspired by Bengaluru.”

“Built as a terminal in a garden, T2 reflects all that Bengaluru stands for – a green, modern, innovative, sustainable, and culturally rich city. Over the last 14 years, BLR Airport has evolved as the Gateway to South India and with this next phase of expansion, it aims to position the airport as the new Gateway to India.”

The new terminal sits east of the existing T-1, providing convenient taxi times to both runways. It is spread over a total area of 2,55,645 m2. T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions, and 17 security check lanes.

There will also be nine customs hand baggage screening stations, and the gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932.

Featured image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Twitter