When one thinks about the types of jobs the airline industry offers, the first ones that come to mind are Pilots or Flight Attendants.

However, there are thousands of people working behind the scenes to make the air travel industry run. If you want to apply for a job at an airline, there are many exciting possibilities you might want to consider.

With our new Jobs in Aviation series, Airways will showcase different interviews with industry insiders to learn more about their specific jobs and the ins and outs of commercial aviation. Today, we begin the series with a little-known but crucial job in the airline industry: Flight Dispatcher.

Airways had the chance to interview the President of the Airline Dispatchers Federation (ADF), Catherine Jackson. She has worked as a flight dispatcher at Southwest Airlines (WN) for 15 years.

Catherine Jackson is the AFD president and Flight Dispatcher for Southwest Airlines. Photo: ADF

The Role of the Flight Dispatcher

Noam Ismaaili (NI) Can you explain what the role of a flight dispatcher is?

Catherine Jackson (CJ) The short answer is that an Aircraft Dispatcher is an FAA certificated airman, jointly responsible with the PIC for the preflight planning, delay, and dispatch release of a flight in compliance with FAA regulations.

NI How do you prepare a flight plan? What is your role in using technology during flight planning?

CJ While technology certainly helps to build the foundation of a flight plan, there are many factors and inputs that a Dispatcher will consider and apply to any given release. Things like weather, turbulence, aircraft performance, mechanical limitations, air traffic control initiatives, airport capacity, takeoff, en-route, and destination alternates; contingency planning, passenger accommodation, and airline economics are all considered in crafting each and every flight plan.

NI Do you need strong meteorological skills as a Flight Dispatcher? How do you choose the most economic route for a flight?

CJ Much of our work revolves around the weather. Strong meteorological skills are important to be able to understand and analyze a wide variety of weather products and tools.

Winds have the greatest impact when selecting the most economical route, but safety choices considering other elements such as weather hazards, turbulence, and air traffic control factors will take precedence over economic route selection.

NI How do you share responsibility for the flight operations with the captain? Do you meet at some time during flight planning?

CJ On the best of days, on the simplest of flights, much of the Dispatcher/Pilot briefing can be accomplished through remarks included in the Dispatch Release. As the complexity of the flight and the number of contributing considerations increase, so will the level of dispatcher-to-pilot interaction. Many types of operations require a briefing by telephone. At larger airlines, face-to-face briefings are seldom, if ever, conducted.

This coordination is not restricted to the planning phase of flight. Pilots and Dispatchers must be able to communicate any changing conditions throughout all phases of flight. There is a tremendous amount of trust between Pilots and Dispatchers and that relationship is critical to allowing for good Crew Resource Management (CRM) and ensuring the safety of flight.

The Pilot in Command (PIC) does have to sign off on the Dispatch Release and coordinate any desired changes with the Dispatcher. Both parties must be in concurrence that the plan is the safest, most efficient way to operate that flight that day before the flight departs.

Flight dispatchers are crucial to the airline industry. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Life and Career as a Flight Dispatcher

NI How much do you work every week? Do you have lots of holidays?

CJ The vast majority of US Airline Dispatchers are unionized employees. There are some work limitations defined by the Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) but work rules and schedules vary across the different groups. Generally, schedules, vacation and pay improve with seniority.

NI Do you often have to work on holidays or during the night?

CJ Aviation is a 24/7 operation, so work schedules will include shifts that cover the mornings, afternoons, overnights, weekends, and holidays. That needs to be an accepted condition if you are considering a career in aviation operations. In your early career, you will have limited input on your schedule, but as seniority increases, you are more able to choose your preferences.

NI Does this job pay well?

CJ This job can pay very well. Much like Pilot wages, compensation at major airlines is greater than that at smaller, regional carriers.

NI How can you evolve in your career?

CJ There are many opportunities within Dispatch offices. In addition to Line Dispatchers (those actively responsible for flights), most offices will have Dispatchers performing specialized duties, including coordination with Air Traffic Control, equipment routing, network integrity, charter operations, and other technical support capacities. Some will move into management or pursue other oopportunities,but the vast majority of Dispatchers will enjoy a fulfilling, rewarding career and retire from the Ddispatchposition.

NI Do Dispachers have special advantages with airlines?

CJ Most careers in aviation will include flight benefits. Typically, employees can fly for free on a standby, space-available basis on their own carrier. Some employers will offer discounted confirmed tickets. Most airlines have agreements offering deeply discounted space-available tickets to employees of other airlines.

Next time you fly with WN, it may be Catherine who planned your flight. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

The Flight Dispatcher Workforce

NI How many Flight Dispatchers are currently needed to run an airline?

CJ While there is no specific formula, the number of Dispatchers required to operate each airline is dependent upon the number and complexity of flights operated. As a point of reference, the largest US carriers each have 400-500 Dispatchers.

NI With new technologies, one might think Flight Dispatchers could soon be replaced by computers. What are your thoughts about new digital advancements?

CJ Aircraft Dispatchers make a significant contribution to aviation safety and the success of our airlines. Technology increases our ability to make those meaningful contributions. Certainly, the job will evolve and change as technology advances, as it has since the beginning. But in my experience, technology has only proved to enhance our value.

NI According to you, what are the qualities needed to become Flight Dispatcher?

Aircraft Dispatchers are problem solvers. We must take into account a wide variety of contributing factors to both plan and execute a number of flights each shift.

Being able to anticipate and prioritize are critical skills for success. We must be able to manage our workload to accommodate the unexpected be it un-forecasted weather, aircraft, or passenger emergencies, or to provide backup and support for a colleague.

Dispatchers must also have good situational awareness, be able to juggle many issues at once, and be flexible enough to pivot with continuously changing priorities.

Regional carriers also need many flight dispatchers. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

How to Become a Flight Dispatcher

NI Can you tell us how you became a Flight dispatcher?

CJ I did not have an aviation career on my horizon until I started taking flying lessons. It was then the aviation bug bit me quite hard. I decided I wanted to find an aviation career to support my recreational flying. With some research and good guidance, I discovered the world of Aircraft Dispatch. I was awarded a scholarship from ADF to obtain my certificate in 2001.

At the time, Southwest Airlines only hired internal candidates into the Dispatch position and I knew that’s where I wanted to work. So, with my newly acquired certificate in hand, I started applying for any possible position. I was hired into Ground Ops in KBWI where I worked for 4 years before I was offered a job as a Dispatcher.

NI What are the studies a flight dispatcher usually needs to do?

Because we are such a niche profession that few know about, people come to Dispatch through a wide variety of avenues. Some started flying, others were pursuing careers in air traffic control, some were mechanics or meteorologists, or held another position at an airline before they learned of this opportunity. While some prior knowledge of basic aviation or related fields would be beneficial, it is not required prior to enrolling at a Dispatch school.

NI You need to take a special FAA exam in order to get a license. How does it work? Is it the same in every country?

In order to qualify to take the exams to obtain a certificate, you must attend a certified dispatch school and meet the education requirements. Those requirements can vary depending upon prior experience. There will be a written, multiple-choice exam that is essentially the same as the ATP written exam.

Then you will sit with an examiner for oral and practical exams. Once you have a certificate, you are eligible for hire. Your employer will have an established course of training that will include classroom and on-the-job training before you are checked out and able to exercise your certificate.

Many countries are not required by regulation to have Aircraft Dispatchers. They will often have people performing similar functions without the same regulatory responsibility.

However, several countries have recognized the added level of safety and the benefit of additional oversight a Dispatcher provides and have elected to have the people performing those functions receive the same training and certification even if they are not exercising the same authority required by the FAA.

NI Do you have any advice for someone who wants to become Flight Dispatcher?

I think it’s the greatest job ever, so I would encourage you to find a school that meets your needs, secure that certificate, and get your resume ready!

The ADF is a professional organization for Flight Dispatchers. Photo: AFD

NI You are the President of the Airline Dispatchers Federation (ADF). Could you explain what the ADF is?

The Airline Dispatchers Federation is a professional organization that supports, protects, and promotes the Dispatch function.

We are staffed by volunteers from the Dispatch community who share a passion for our proud profession. ADF Members serve on various FAA and industry committees and working groups to provide the Dispatch perspective to a wide range of initiatives. ADF is hopeful to host our Annual Safety Summit this fall after a two-year COVID hiatus.

I currently serve as the President of the organization with the primary focus of maintaining our involvement in the aviation community and encouraging the next generation of Aircraft Dispatchers to become the activists that will move the profession into the future.

NI Great! Thanks a lot for this interview and for sharing with us your insights about your job. It’s been a pleasure!

Featured image: USAF Photo/ TSgt P. R. Miller/Public Domain