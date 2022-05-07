JetSuiteX’s Embraer ERJ-135 Top Gun Livery
DALLAS – On the big screen, Maverick flies F-18 fighter jets; in real life, it’s an Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft that bears the Top Gun livery.

The jet, registered N259JX, was built in 2001 for American Eagle, a regional subsidiary of American Airlines (AA), and flew until 2014 when it was retired in Brazil. The ERJ-135 (then registered as PP-WTH in the South American prefix) was sold to JetSuiteX (XE), aka JXS, an American air taxi operator.

As a boutique airline, XE delivers premium flights that any passenger can purchase at a very low cost.

Paramount Pictures agreed for XE to be the official airline of the film. The new paint scheme unveiled this week shows the film’s title, leaving almost the entire fuselage black. The distinctive emphasis is on the tail, where the design of Tom Cruise’s helmet used in the film was placed.

The ERJ-135 aircraft will travel to XE destinations throughout the west coast of the United States to promote the film.

Featured image: JetSuiteX Top Gun Embraer ERJ-135. Photo courtesy: Stephen Stein

