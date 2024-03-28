Jetstar Announces 100th Domestic Route

DALLAS — Jetstar Airways (JQ) has announced its 100th domestic route from Melbourne (AVV) to Brisbane (BNE).

Marking its 20th anniversary and commitment to affordable travel, JQ announced its 100th domestic route to celebrate this occasion. This new daily service will start from June 28, 2024.

Jetstar Airbus A320. Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways

Enhanced Connectivity

The new route aims to improve accessibility for both Victorians and Queenslanders. Greater Melbourne, Geelong, and Western Victoria passengers will gain more accessible access to Southeast Queensland. At the same time, Queenslanders will benefit from a direct connection to Melbourne, the Surf Coast, and the Great Ocean Road.

This expansion aligns with the low-cost carriers’ strategy to leverage Melbourne’s second international airport, Avalon (AVV), as a hub for additional flights.

To commemorate this milestone, the LCC launched a special 12-hour sale starting at midday AEDT on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

At the time of the launch, the airline’s CEO said the airline planned to operate 100 Airbus jets by the decade’s end. Photo: Jetstar

Quotes from Executives Mark the Milestone

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully expressed excitement about the new route and its significance.

“The launch of flights between Melbourne (Avalon) and Brisbane marks the first time in our history we’ve operated 100 domestic routes, which has been made possible by the introduction of our new state-of-the-art NEO aircraft into our fleet. Creating a direct link between Avalon and Brisbane will provide even more options for Victorians wanting to travel to Queensland at an affordable price, as well as boost tourism to the beautiful Surf Coast region and surrounds.”

Victorian Government officials also welcomed the announcement. Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins highlighted the positive impact on the airport and the state, stating that “this is an exciting milestone and a welcome addition to Melbourne (Avalon) Airport, and the Allan Labor Government is proud to support these additional flights.”

David Fox, Executive Chairman of Melbourne (Avalon) Airport, also emphasized the long-standing partnership with Jetstar and the significance of the new route.

With this new route, JQ strengthens its commitment to affordable travel and expands its network within Australia, offering more options for Victorians and Queenslanders alike.

Feature Image: Jetstar Boeing 787-8. Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways