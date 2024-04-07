JetBlue Expands Transatlantic Service to Paris from Boston

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has expanded its transatlantic service to Paris by launching a daily nonstop flight from Boston.

The inaugural flight departed from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) on April 3, 2024. This new route complements B6’s existing service from New York’s JFK Airport and strengthens its transatlantic offerings from its Boston focus city.

JetBlue aims to provide more choices for New England customers traveling to Europe. It offers daily service to Paris, London, and Amsterdam and seasonal service to Dublin from Boston.

The daily flights between BOS and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) will be operated with the carrier’s Airbus A321LR. The aircraft features 24 redesigned Mint Suite seats, 114 core seats, and a sleek Airspace cabin interior. The flight schedule is as follows:

Flight #33: BOS to CDG

Departure: 8:00 p.m. local time

Arrival: 9:15 a.m. (+1) local time

Flight #34: CDG to BOS

Departure: 11:15 a.m. local time

Arrival: 1:02 p.m. local time

N4058J JetBlue Airways Airbus A321LR KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Onboard Experience, Future Plans

JetBlue’s Airbus A321 LR aircraft allows the airline to effectively disrupt the transatlantic market with its award-winning service and low fares. The aircraft offers the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft, making it a cost-effective option for transatlantic flights.

JetBlue’s expansion of transatlantic service has been well-received by customers. The response to the New York-Paris flight has been overwhelming, and adding a daily flight from Boston provides more options for customers traveling to Paris.

Boston customers previously had limited choices when flying to Paris, so B6’s affordable fares and onboard experience are expected to bring some real competition to the market. To further cement its footprint in France, the airline plans to add a second daily flight from New York’s JFK to Paris starting June 20.

Featured imagE: N2151J JetBlue Airbus A321LR KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways