JetBlue Unveils New “Vets In Blue” Livery

DALLAS – US Low-Cost Carrier JetBlue (B6) published today pictures on social media of the new “Vets In Blue” livery, dedicated to retired military service members of the United States.

The special scheme was first applied to the aircraft registered as N775JB, an Airbus A320 operating for the airline since February 2009.

Thanks to the “Vets in Blue” platform, B6 offers customers opportunities to help military veterans make it home for the holidays, along with a special discount program for these military members.

When the program was first launched, in November 2014, a special flight with 120 veterans was operated from New York (JFK) to Washington, D.C. (DCA), where all members of the flight crew had also served in the military.

It was then that the current special livery was first applied and presented to the public. B6’s CEO at the time, Dave Barger, stated that “Vets in Blue is JetBlue’s unique way to salute veterans both at our airline and in our local communities. It is our duty to honor the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms.”

Now flying: our newly redesigned Vets in Blue plane. We've been hard at work for its #VeteransDay debut. Dedicated to those who serve in the armed forces. Sending you a sky-high salute. pic.twitter.com/TkV9HykEgQ — JetBlue (@JetBlue) November 11, 2022

JetBlue, TOP In Livery Design

JetBlue, despite maintaining a firm low-cost economic model, dedicates a part of its budget to decorating its aircraft in the most colorful and shining liveries.

The airline features 19 different liveries on 18 A320s and one Embraer 190. Thanks to this, B6 earns additional profit from advertising other partner companies, and, in this case, special airline and frequent flyer programs.

Normally, a budget airline does not design and paint special schemes on its aircraft, as this would signify a high cost that the carrier sometimes cannot afford. However, if a company wants to arrange an agreement for advertising on one plane and the deal breaks even on the painting job costs, it can translate to profit for the airline.

However, this B6 aircraft, painted blue and adorned with a yellow ribbon, a popular symbol of support for U.S. troops, is just one way B6 honors those who have served the country.

Featured image: JetBlue.