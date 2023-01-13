JetBlue Increases US, Caribbean Offerings

DALLAS– JetBlue has revealed a variety of new routes from Boston, New York, and Los Angeles. This is thanks to its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines.

Regarding the Northeast Alliance, Dave Clark, Head of Revenue and planning for JetBlue, said, “The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us with new opportunities to unlock even more growth potential in New York and Boston, with added benefits for customers across our network as we introduce new flying in markets where for too long travelers have had little or no competition.”

With the alliance partnership, B6 and the other partners will fly more than 500 daily departures in 2023, with 200 departures from Boston. Since the start of the NEA, there have been approximately 50 new routes from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), along with 17 new international route additions.

jetBlue Airbus A320. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways.

International Route Additions

The new routes include service from LGA to Atlanta (ATL), Bermuda (BDA), Hyannis (HYA), and Nassau (NAS). Flights to NAS will begin on March 30, 2023, whereas the ATL, BDA, and HYA routes will start on May 5, 2023. In addition, the airline announced new premium Mint routes from EWR to Aruba (AUA) and Montego Bay (MBJ) starting on June 15, 2023.

From June, B6 will also begin flight routes from BOS to Vancouver (YVR) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR). Both of these new route additions will begin on June 15, 2023.

Featured Image: JetBlue Airbus A320. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways Magazine.