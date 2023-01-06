JetBlue to offer Daytime New York-London Link

DALLAS – One of the newest entrants to the transatlantic market JetBlue (B6), has announced that it is to add additional flights from New York (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) from March 25.

The airline has secured an extra pair of slots to operate a daytime eastbound service which will leave JFK in the morning, arriving at LHR the same day. The aircraft will then overnight at LHR and depart the following morning.

In a statement, the airline said that the new flight will allow JetBlue customers ‘the all-new option to arrive in the United Kingdom the same day they depart the United States.’

B6 has a further seven A321LRs on order plus 13 of the XLR variant. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.

Gatwick Reduction

However, the new service will mean a reduction in services between JFK and London Gatwick (LGW) from twice to once daily. The airline also operates daily flights from Boston Logan (BOS) to both LHR and LGW.

The flight will be operated by B6’s Airbus A321LR, which features the airline’s award-winning premium Mint cabin.

JetBlue entered the transatlantic market in 2021 and is currently the only US airline to serve both LHR and LGW. This, according to B6, has ‘allowed the airline to grow a meaningful customer base of loyal transatlantic fliers and build valuable relationships with key teams at both airports.’

The airline will also be launching a new route from JFK to Paris (CDG) from summer 2023. This will be followed by BOS-CDG.

Featured Image: Airbus A321LR (N4062J). Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.