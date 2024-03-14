JetBlue Debuts Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service to Dublin

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has expanded its transatlantic offerings by introducing new nonstop flights from New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB). These daily summer-seasonal flights will operate until September 30, 2024, and aim to provide low fares and service to these popular routes.

In addition to Dublin, B6 has expanded its transatlantic portfolio to include Paris and Amsterdam. The carrier plans to expand its presence in Europe with seasonal flights to Edinburgh and additional frequencies to Paris later this spring.

The airline says its decision to introduce flights to Dublin is driven by the strong historical connection between Ireland and the U.S., particularly its focus cities of New York and Boston. Travelers from the U.S. account for nearly 20% of all overseas tourism to Ireland, and Dublin has been a highly requested European destination not previously served by B6.

Passengers from Dublin can conveniently connect to other destinations served by B6 from New York and Boston, including destinations across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America—a seamless travel experience that expands their options for onward travel.

jetBlue N967JT Airbus A321-231(WL) Perspective. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

New York, Boston-Dublin Flight Schedule

JetBlue has announced its schedule for flights between New York (JFK) and Dublin (DUB) and Boston (BOS) and Dublin. The daily seasonal service for both routes began yesterday, March 13 (Eastbound), and today, March 14 (Westbound). The DUB flights continues through September 30, 2024.

The flight schedule for the JFK-DUB route is as follows:

Flight #841 departs JFK at 8:47 p.m. and arrives at DUB at 9:00 a.m. (+1)

Flight #842 departs DUB at 10:45 a.m. and arrives at JFK at 1:22 p.m.

The flight schedule for the BOS-DUB route is as follows:

Flight #353 departs BOS at 8:42 p.m. and arrives at DUB at 8:20 a.m. (+1)

Flight #354 departs DUB at 10:55 a.m. and arrives at BOS at 12:57 p.m.

JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo will operate these flights with Mint aircraft, which features 16 redesigned Mint Suite seats, 144 core seats, and Airbus’ Enhanced Cabin with XL Bins. The A321neo with Mint offers a 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency and up to 500 nautical miles in additional range.

Featured image: N935JB jetBlue Airways Airbus A321 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways