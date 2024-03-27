Jet2 to Launch Flights from Bournemouth Airport

DALLAS — Jet2 (LS) has announced the launch of flights from Bournemouth Airport (BOH) starting in April 2025. This marks the carrier’s 12th base airport in the United Kingdom (UK) and signifies a significant expansion into the south of England.

Customers in Bournemouth and surrounding areas will now access 16 new destinations in Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean.

Jet2 A321-200 (G-HLYA) at Manchester Airport. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways

Up to 27 Weekly Flights to Popular Destinations

The first flight will depart for Tenerife (TFS) on April 1, 2025. Throughout the summer, LS will operate up to 27 weekly flights, including multiple services to popular destinations.

These new services include popular holiday spots in Spain (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca), Portugal (Faro), Turkey (Antalya, Dalaman), Greece (Crete, Corfu, Rhodes, Zakynthos), and Madeira (exclusive from BOH with Jet2).

Fuerteventura (FUE) and Madeira (FNC) will be exclusively available from Bournemouth Airport with Jet2.

The airline has long been a Boeing operator, utilizing the 737-300, -800, and Boeing 757. Photo: Jet2.com

Focus on Customer Service

Throughout the press release, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, highlighted the company’s focus on customer service and its award-winning reputation, including “Which? Travel Brand of the Year” for two consecutive years.

“We know that customers and independent travel agents have been asking us for a long time to make this move…We cannot wait to show everyone what we are all about. This latest expansion is a further demonstration of our confidence, and it reflects our long-term strategy to be the UK’s leading and best leisure travel business,” says Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

Passengers can expect friendly flight times, a generous 22kg baggage allowance with flight-only bookings, and VIP customer service.

“This is fantastic news for passengers and represents a huge vote of confidence in Bournemouth Airport… This exciting partnership represents a step change in establishing Bournemouth Airport as a nationally significant regional hub for passenger air operations,” said Andrew Bell, CEO of RCA, Regional and City Airports.

Jet2 G-GDFD Boeing 737-800. Photo: Iain Marshall/Airways

Jet2 Summer 2025 Destinations from Bournemouth Airport

• Tenerife (TFS) – up to 3 weekly services

• Fuerteventura (FUE) – weekly services (Wednesdays) – exclusive from BOH

• Gran Canaria (LPA) – weekly services (Sundays)

• Lanzarote (ACE) – up to 2 weekly services (Mondays, Fridays)

• Alicante (ALC) – up to 2 weekly services (Tuesdays, Saturdays)

• Palma de Mallorca (PMI) – up to 4 weekly services (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays)

• Ibiza (IBZ) – up to 2 weekly services (Thursdays, Sundays)

• Menorca (MAH) – weekly services (Sundays)

• Antalya (AYT) – up to 2 weekly services (Wednesdays, Saturdays)

• Dalaman (DLM) – up to 2 weekly services (Thursdays, Sundays)

• Faro (FAO) – up to 2 weekly services (Mondays, Fridays)

• Madeira (FNC) – weekly services (Thursdays) – exclusive from BOH

• Crete (HER) – weekly services (Tuesdays)

• Corfu (CFU) – weekly services (Wednesdays)

• Rhodes (RHO) – weekly services (Tuesdays)

• Zakynthos (ZTH) – weekly services (Thursdays)

Feature Image: Jet2 A330-200 G-VYGM at Manchester Airport (MAN). Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways