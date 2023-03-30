Jet Zero Australia, LanzaJet to Deploy SAF Tech

DALLAS — Jet Zero Australia has partnered with LanzaJet, a sustainable fuels technology company, to begin development on a project to advance the deployment of LanzaJet’s Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology in Queensland, Australia.

This technology produces drop-in, low-carbon intensity sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from ethanol for airlines to utilize without any aircraft or aviation infrastructure modifications.

This project is supported by the Queensland Government, Qantas (QF), and Airbus as part of the Australian SAF Partnership. The SAF produced will grow the supply for the Australian domestic market, including the nation’s flag carrier, Qantas Group. The project’s partners will conduct a feasibility study and early-stage project development in Queensland.

“As exciting as it is for LanzaJet to deploy its alcohol-to-jet technology to decarbonize aviation in Australia, it is equally gratifying to know its impact in developing the domestic agricultural industry, providing a path for energy security, and enhancing the country’s national security posture and greater fuel independence,” said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet.

“We have enjoyed the privilege of partnering with public and private sector leaders around the world to fight climate change and enable the global energy transition, and this is an important step forward in Australia. LanzaJet looks forward to seeing the impact this project has on Australia’s domestic biofuels industry as well as the larger global impact.”

Decarbonising Aviation with Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the clearest and most immediate solution to decarbonizing aviation, which amounts to approximately 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions. SAF has been identified by airlines, governments, and energy leaders as the most significant step toward reducing aviation’s carbon emissions.

The Qantas Group 9QF) has committed to using 10% SAF in its overall fuel consumption by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. QF is currently using SAF sourced overseas to power commercial flights out of London and expects to add San Francisco and Los Angeles in 2025.

As part of their US$200m investment in Australian SAF development, Qantas Group and aerospace giant Airbus will jointly invest a total of AU$2m in early-stage project capital, with the Queensland Government and additional private investment from Australian and international institutions supporting the total capital raise of AUD$6 million.

“This is a first but significant step towards turning agricultural and sugarcane byproducts into aviation fuel to power flights around Australia. SAF is a drop-in solution that we can use with current technologies and it’s critical to the decarbonisation of the aviation industry.” Andrew Parker, Chief Sustainability Officer for Qantas Group

Qantas Boeing 787-9 VH-ZNJ. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Queensland’s Projected Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production Plant

Construction on the Queensland plant is expected to begin in 2024. Once operational, the plant will produce up to 100 million liters of SAF annually from agricultural by-products such as sugarcane.

This plant will jumpstart the country’s commitment to clean aviation and ensure the entire process of SAF production takes place within Australia, from feedstock sourcing to fuel production. Currently, Australia exports large volumes of SAF feedstock to produce biofuels in other countries.

This project is an example of positive momentum around SAF, and it is now time to move from commitments to concrete actions. The selection of the first investment under a joint partnership with Qantas is an example of such action, with the potential to deliver SAF locally in Australia and to be “a model for other locations around the world.”

Feature Image: Qantas VH-OQA Airbus A380-800. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways