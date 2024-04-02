Japan Airlines Operates Inaugural Doha Flight

DALLAS — On April 1, Japan Airlines (JL) operated its inaugural flight between Tokyo (HND) and Doha (DOH). The Japanese flag carrier partnered with Qatar Airways (QR), both of which are members of the Oneworld Alliance, to increase connectivity among those in East Asia with a wider array of locations in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

The inaugural flight JL059 was operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with registration JA872J at nearly full capacity. JL059 left the gate at approximately 10:56 PM Japanese Standard Time, waiting for about 20 minutes before departure. After a 12-hour and 21-minute flight, the aircraft touched down at DOH at 5:07 AM Gulf Standard Time, a few minutes late.

On arriving at DOH, both QR and JL hosted a joint celebration and concluded the inaugural service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

JA872J, the Boeing 787-9 that operated the inaugural flight to DOH. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

Remarks from Airport, Airline Officials

Following the inaugural flight, Ross Leggett, Vice President at JL, gave a speech on the importance of the new route between HND and DOH.

“[JL’s] new Doha service is the first direct flight from the Middle East operated by a Japanese airline. It perfectly complements JAL’s global network and enables customers to seamlessly connect from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America through our partnership with Qatar Airways.” Ross Leggett, Vice President at JL

Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of DOH, said that the airport is “thrilled to welcome Japan Airlines to the Middle East through its renowned hub in Doha. The launch of Japan Airlines’ daily flights from Tokyo Haneda to Hamad International Airport is a landmark achievement and a testament to the flourishing partnership between both Qatar and Japan.”

Most notably, he also mentioned that new route additions between Qatar and Japan are “projected to result in a 50% increase in weekly flight frequency between Qatar and Japan, which underscores Hamad International Airport’s commitment to advancing global travel and enhancing passenger experiences.”

Featured image: Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner approaching Boston. Marty Basaria/Airways

