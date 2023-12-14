Japan Airlines Welcomes Its First A350-1000

DALLAS — Japan Airlines (JL) took delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000 today, marking a new phase of the airline’s fleet renewal plans.

The flagship carrier received the aircraft at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France. Supply-chain issues delayed delivery of the plane to JL, originally scheduled for November.

Japan Airlines will introduce the plane on its Tokyo (HND)–New York JFK route in late January 2024. The airliner figures prominently in JL’s fleet renewal plan, with 13 on order as replacements for the same number of Boeing 777-300ERs.

JL A350-1000. Image: Japan Airlines

Advance Features Abound

The A350-1000’s fuselage is seven meters, or 22.9 feet, longer than that of the A350-900. Additionally, the -1000 features modified wing trailing edges and larger six-wheel main landing gear. Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 turbofans power the airliner.

JAL reports that customers will experience new seating in every class, personalized inflight service, and an overall quieter ride.

According to Airbus, the A350-100 burns 25% less fuel than its nearest competitor, saving money and reducing harmful effects on the environment.

