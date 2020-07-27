Airways Magazine

Interview: Vulcanair: Manufacturing for Next-generation Pilots

July 27
14:51 2020
MIAMI – In Naples, Italy, there is an aeronautical company that has managed to produce aircraft with special care to every single detail. The company: Vulcanair.

Vulcanair V1.0 reg. I-PDVC on final at Naples International Airport (NAP) after test flight. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Vulcanair History

Vulcanair was established in 1996 with private capital with the aim of becoming a world-respected General Aviation manufacturer.

Between 1996 and 1998, Vulcanair purchased all the assets, type designs, trademarks, and rights of Partenavia and the SF600 Series Program. The purchase also included type certificates, tooling, and rights from SIAI Marchetti.

Partenavia is credited for being one of the structural pillars of Italian excellence in General Aviation. Its aircraft have global penetration in the General Aviation markets worldwide.

Vulcanair P68 Observer II reg. I-PTFI taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marcello Montagna – @plane_spotter_napoli

Vulcanair has harnessed the great Partenavia and SIAI Marchetti heritages with the dynamic addition of modern tools, a modern organization and a world-class engineering team. This has enabled a painstaking constant stream of aircraft, design upgrades and improvements.

The results of this effort materialize in Vulcanair’s state-of-the-art, rugged, reliable and versatile aircraft, globally appreciated for their flight characteristics.

Vulcanair V1.0 reg. I-PDVC on final at Naples International Airport (NAP) after test flight. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Interview with Vulcanair CEO Remo De Feo

I had the opportunity yo speak with the company’s Chief Executive Officer Remo De Feo. I asked him some questions about the company, the aircraft, and how the company has been dealing with the pandemic.

First question, how is Vulcanair coping with the COVID-19 emergency?

“From the beginning Vulcanair S.p.A. he reacted by making his employees safe and implementing ad-hoc procedures for the prevention of Covid-19 as imposed by the Italian Government.”

Vulcanair V1.0 reg. I-EASC on display. Photo: Vulcanair

What impact has the pandemic had on your work?

“Aerospace in general, but general aviation in particular, has been brutally impacted. Especially for the media and other “experts” who have defined the aircraft as a means of propagation of the COVID-19 virus.”

What are your predictions for this year?

“2020 is a year of transition, where we can only end existing orders that have been delayed due to force majeure: COVID-19.”

What are the company’s future plans?

“In December 2019 we finally obtained the certification of the Garmin G1000 Nxi, including GFC 700 autopilot. A certification that was very long and complicated. Thanks to these innovative avionics, the P-68 aircraft is now totally renewed.”

Vulcanair P-68 Observer reg. F-HTIL on final at Naples International Airport (NAP).
Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

Excellent. So what should we expect from this brand?

“In 2021 there will be the relaunch of this aircraft, P-68, which for obvious reasons was not possible in 2020. At the same time, other examples of the AP-68TP-600 “A-VIATOR” will be built, which has seen considerable success on VIP flights that can finally arrive on very short runways but with very low times and competing with bi-turbine helicopters.”

“Examples are St. Tropez, various alpine airports such as Megeve, Courchevel. At the same time, the demand for V1.0 remains strong, especially for flight schools based in the USA which have not yet suffered too much from the airline crisis.”

What types of activities does the company carry out internally?

The company’s activities span 360 degrees from aircraft design, aircraft manufacturing, through aircraft maintenance and training.

Vulcanair V1.0 reg. I-PDVC inflight. Photo: Vulcanair

Vulcanair’s 60,000m2 (645,000ft2) premises, with its two storeys of offices and large hangar next to Naples Capodichino Airport (NAP), still have the feel of the legacy business which in the 1960s to 1980s was one of Europe’s biggest GA manufacturers.

The company has two bases: its manufacturing facility in Naples and its International Sales Swiss offices in Geneva.

Remo De Feo and his company are currently experiencing strong growth and expansion with a growing demand for aircraft not only from private operators but also from institutional bodies around the world.

0