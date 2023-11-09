InterGlobe Signs With Archer Aviation for EVTOL Taxis

DALLAS — Archer Aviation is set to enter the Indian market after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s InterGlobe Enterprises through a finance option for up to 200 Midnight eVTOLs. Services are expected to begin in 2026 and the focus areas of deployment are New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Archer’s CEO, Adam Goldstein, commented on the new signing, “I founded Archer with the vision to help decongest the world’s largest cities. India is one of, if not the largest, opportunities for eVTOL aircraft utilization in the world, as it is home to the world’s largest population of over 1.4 billion people, and its largest cities face some of the greatest congestion challenges in the world. Archer’s all-electric Midnight aircraft is designed to provide a revolutionary transportation solution that can help address these congestion issues.”

Photo: Archer

InterGlobe’s Vision of Electric AirTaxis in India

The primary goal is to significantly decrease travel time by transporting passengers over short distances within and around the major cities of India. As an illustration, Archer mentioned a route from Delhi’s Connaught Place to Gurugram, which typically takes 60 to 90 minutes by road but would only require a quick 7-minute trip on the Midnight eVTOL.

InterGlobe and Archer also shared plans to explore further cases that include cargo transport, medical and emergency services, and even private charters.

Photo: Archer

Archer’s Midnight eVTOL carries four passengers and is a piloted aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capabilities featuring minimal recharging periods between flights. InterGlobe Enterprises is the parent company of India’s largest airline, IndiGo (6E), and is also a leading travel and airline-related conglomerate.

Featured image: an Archer eVTOL aircraft in flight. Photo: Archer