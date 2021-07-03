MIAMI – The UK’s Jet Zero Council has placed aviation at the forefront in the effort to develop a greener sector in the post-pandemic era.

The funding announcement follows the third Jet Zero Council meeting, during which plans were addressed to put UK aviation at the forefront of the UK’s pandemic recovery. The council’s goal is to create a greener industry by using sustainable fuels and developing carbon-efficient aircraft.

London Heathrow Airport. Photo: LHR

Zero-carbon Emission Aircraft Infrasctructure

Last month, British Airways (BA) organized the world’s first net-zero carbon cargo flights, which were powered by a variety of sustainable waste, including cooking oil. Following BA’s inaugural take-off, the UK government pledged it would allocate £3m to zero-emission aircraft infrastructure as the country continues to deploy additional net-zero-carbon freighter flights.

Launching the first round of the ZEFI competition, delivered by the Connected Places Catapult, businesses and institutions throughout the UK could be granted up to £50,000 each to contribute to research – including charging sites and hydrogen filling tanks – that would enable the introduction of electric and environmentally friendly aircraft.

According to a Jet Zero Council press release, competition will fund critical research into electric and hydrogen aircraft to support aviation reach net zero by 2050.

UK’s Prime Minister and Transport Secretary. Photo: @grantshapps via Twitter

Comments from UK’s Transport Secretary

As part of the UK Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan, the £3m investment is set to ramp up the move towards sustainable flying as the industry aims to reach net-zero by 2050.

“As the first major economy to commit to net-zero by 2050, we’ve gone further than any country in the world to slash our aviation emissions – providing leadership, funding, and the framework needed to lead the charge,” said Grant Shapps, transport secretary.

Shapps added, “Now is the time for organizations and companies to take advantage of the opportunities we have provided to harness the economic and environmental benefits building back better and greener has to offer.”