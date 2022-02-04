By implementing advancements in new technology, engineers are creating new morphing aircraft designs that can alter their shape in flight.

The major goal of aircraft designers since the dawn of piloted flight has been to develop a substantially rigid structure that can safely resist the rigorous aspects of flight, including high speeds, poor weather, and extreme high and low temperatures. Aircraft are also designed to be as light as possible in order to maximize speed, range, and fuel efficiency.

An aircraft’s structure is therefore typically rigid, which means its wings are unable to operate at maximum efficiency during certain periods of flight.

To solve this efficiency conundrum, engineers have studied how birds bend aeronautical forces to their will by shape-shifting their wings to maximize their flight performance. We’ll take a look at how these and other studies have produced innovative applications in the field of wing design – but first, a primer on the principles of flight.

The Secret to Flight

There are four forces, acting in pairs, that make flight possible. The first two are thrust and drag. The second pair are lift and gravity (or weight).

Lift is produced by the properties of the cross-sectional shape of the wings of birds and planes. In the United States and Canada, this shape is known as an aerofoil or airfoil. As the wing goes forward through the air, it splits the airstream into two sections, one passing over the wing and the other passing beneath it. After that, the two distinct but complementary physical qualities combine to create lift.

First, due to a process defined by Bernoulli’s Principle, two air streams flow at different velocities, causing a pressure differential between the upper and lower surfaces of the wing. Second, the aerofoil deflects the airflow downward by acting at an angle.

For leveled flight, lift and weight, which have the same magnitude but act in opposite directions, balance each other out. In mathematics and physics, weight refers to the force exerted on an item as a result of gravitational acceleration.

Wing Shape

The performance of an aircraft is influenced by the shape of its wings. Wing forms are frequently defined by their aspect ratio, which is defined as the length of the wingspan divided by the chord’s mean (the distance between the leading and trailing edge). The amount of light-induced drag that a wing generates is affected by its aspect ratio. Induced drag will be greater on wings with lower aspect ratios than on wings with high aspect ratios.

An increase in the wing aspect ratio would result in more range and endurance. Large-winged aircraft have a good range and fuel efficiency, but they are slower and less maneuverable. We’ll get to this point later on in the article. As an example, the aspect ratio of the 777-300ER is 9.815, while the 777X has an aspect ratio of 10.74. By increasing the aspect ratio of the lift-induced drag coefficient, drag on the newest triple seven has been reduced by 11%.

Low-aspect-ratio wings are faster and more maneuverable than high-aspect-ratio wings, but they have poor aerodynamic efficiency.

As a result, the shape of an aircraft and its wings has varied depending on its intended function: slow-flying gliders have long thin wings, whereas fighter aircraft have short tapering wings for fast flight. As a result, the aircraft shape is able to fly close to its maximum performance in some flight conditions while performing poorly in others.

Furthermore, aircraft must be able to take off, land, and maneuver, thus the designs include changeable control surfaces in the rudder and wings, as well as flaps or slats to alter the geometry of the wings.

The Adaptive Nature of Natural Design

As previously stated, the aerofoil, or cross-sectional shape of the wing, is the key to flying. The front, or leading edge, is normally rounded and thick, while the back, or trailing edge, is tapered to a point. However, a close analysis of the wings of birds and bats reveals that they are not all the same shape or size. Different qualities such as speed, maneuverability, and hovering are possible due to these differences.

Engineers have looked into how birds can adjust the shape and position of their wings. When birds fly, they expand their wings to reduce air drag and help them stay aloft, similar to how a glider tries to increase lift while reducing drag. When birds need to fly faster, they close their wings, just like birds of prey do when diving for prey.

If aircraft could mimic bird flight and vary their wing shape at different periods of flight, they could gain a great deal of efficiency. Researchers at the University of British Columbia studied how gulls adapted their wing forms to maintain control in severe wind conditions, a process they believe might be replicated on aircraft.

Adaptive or morphing wings could bring considerable improvements in performance, including fuel savings, increased range, and lower noise. Different wing forms may also help aircraft with weight and weight distribution changes when fuel is depleted during flight to fly more efficiently.

History of Shape-shifting Wings

The notion of morphing wings isn’t entirely new. The original Wright brothers Flyer 1 from 1903 was controlled by the pilot using cables and pulleys that bent and twisted the wood-and-canvas wings to provide roll control.

There have also been examples of ‘polymorphic’ aircraft, such as the Westland Pterodactyl IV in 1931 and the Russian fighter IS-1 in 1940, which could transform from a biplane to a quicker monoplane configuration.

More recently, military aircraft designers have long been interested in the advantages given by the use of morphing technology.

Without going into detail as to specific military applications, variable-geometry wings have been installed on a variety of military fighters in order to improve performance at low and high speeds, with high-speed cruising efficiency and supersonic penetration speeds at low altitudes.

Active Flexible Wings, Adaptive Surfaces

In the 1980s, Rockwell conducted the Active Flexible Wing (AFW) program, which adapted conventional control surfaces to be used as aerodynamic tabs to control the aeroelastic twist of the wing, allowing the aircraft to operate beyond the dynamic pressure where conventional aileron reversal begins, allowing the aircraft to operate beyond the dynamic pressure where conventional aileron reversal begins.

Between 2012 and 2014, engineers from the United States Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California flew 22 research flights using experimental adaptive compliant trailing edge (ACTE) flight control surfaces installed on a Gulfstream III testbed aircraft.

The surfaces could change into a wide range of positions and angles during flight and offered significant efficiency improvements over conventional aircraft flaps.

Urban Air Mobility Flying Taxis , eVTOLs

Small aerial vehicles that may alter shape throughout different phases of flight have also been developed in recent years. Many of the new generation of urban air mobility (UAM) ‘flying taxi’ platforms may transition from rotary to fixed-wing during take-off and landing.

Aside from the growing interest in aircraft designs that can change shape using conventional technology – particularly eVTOL UAMs – experts are also considering designs with wings that can twist and bend without the need for conventional aerofoils.

Until recently, technological difficulties prohibited the development of morphing aircraft due to technological limitations that prevented the production of structures that could change shape while being lightweight and structurally sound.

Below are the latest advancements in the field, according to a report by Bill Read (FRAeS) published in aerosociety.com in 2021.

Actuators

Morphing wings can change shapes in a variety of ways: planform alteration (involving span, chord, and sweep changes), out-of-plane transformation (twist, dihedral/gull, and span-wise bending), and aerofoil adjustment (camber and thickness). These wing shape alterations and adjustments can be accomplished via actuators.

Mechanical actuators coupled to internal mechanisms within wings covered with flexible/sliding aerodynamic surfaces, as well as load-transfer attachments between the skin and the skeleton, are the current traditional way to enable wing shape-changing. This necessitates a distributed array of actuators, mechanisms, and materials that slide relative to one another.

Another issue to consider is structural stability. To avoid the actuators needing to retain their position without the assistance of a structural part, the system must be able to lock in place when the wing is under load.

However, in many circumstances, adopting such an actuator system adds so much weight to the structure that any efficiency gains from the smoother aerodynamic surfaces are canceled out.

The speed at which morphing occurs is also important, as rapid changes can significantly increase aircraft maneuverability. There’s also the matter of what happens if there’s a power failure or the actuators don’t work, leaving the wing in a less-than-ideal position.

The design of a flexible skin that can bend and stretch while morphing is another difficulty. While traditional hinged devices are excellent at controlling airflow, they are inefficient because hinges and other connections produce surface discontinuities, which cause undesirable fluid dynamics. A morphing structure’s skin must be flexible enough to allow for form changes while simultaneously being strong enough to bear aerodynamic loads and preserve its shape.

Smart Structures

The concept of smart structures is not new. The idea of synthesizing smart materials and structures dates back to thoughts expressed by Henry Clauser in 1968, according to a DARPA document on smart aircraft constructions published in 1993.

However, the recent development of novel materials and processes has aided the advancement of morphing wings, allowing for the production of moving structures to a degree not previously feasible.

Smart materials are being developed by engineers who insert active features into traditional structural materials. There are two ways to use these materials: one is to combine rigid and flexible elements in a flexible lattice that can flex but then return to its original shape, similar to a sponge, and the other is to combine both elements in a flexible lattice that can flex but then return to its original shape.

Smart structures can utilize actuators to bend the structure or include actuators into the material to bend the structure. Shape memory alloys (SMAs), piezoelectric and electrostrictive ceramics, magnetostrictive materials, and electro- and magnetorheological fluids and elastomers are examples of smart structure actuators.

The structural performance of the wing can be altered to satisfy different operational performance parameters, as well as to repair damage when these smart structures are embedded with a network of sensor and control systems.

Shape-shifting, ‘Digital’ Materials

There have also been advancements in smart materials that can change shape. SMA, for example, contracts when heated over a specific temperature, while ‘piezoelectrics’ can contract or stretch when an electric field is applied to them. A mixture of these materials can be used to modify the shape of a complete wing.

Another area of study has been cellular solids, which are made up of an interconnected honeycomb of beams or plates that form the edges and faces of cells and provide great strength and stiffness per weight while maintaining a low mass density. These can be used to build sophisticated composite constructions with a range of stress responses by assembling them in varied spatial geometries.

Wing construction is also being researched utilizing ‘digital materials,’ which are tiny, lightweight structural parts that can be assembled into an unlimited number of shapes using miniature robots that crawl along or inside the structure as it takes shape. This approach is said to produce structures with an exceptional combination of strength, lightweight, and flexibility.

Unlike composite wing assembly, which necessitates specialized equipment for layering and hardening the material, new modular structures might be mass-produced and assembled robotically.

Further Studies

In 2017, a team from NASA’s Ames Research Center called MADCAT (Mission Adaptive Digital Composite Aerostructure Technologies) constructed an ultra-light wing that can actively change shape in partnership with students from MIT, Cornell University, UC Santa Cruz, UC Berkeley, and UC Davis.

The wing was made of innovative carbon fiber composite materials that were latticed together and connected with actuators to allow it to morph and twist.

Two years later, MIT and NASA reported that they had created and tested an airplane wing made up of microscopic subassemblies that were combined into a lightweight lattice framework and covered with a thin covering of similar polymer material.

According to NASA, the wing structure generates a mechanical ‘metamaterial’ that combines the structural stiffness of a rubber-like polymer with the extraordinary lightness and low density of an aerogel since it is essentially empty space. A self-adjusting, passive wing-reconfiguration technique allows the wing to autonomously respond to changes in its aerodynamic loading circumstances by modifying its shape.

Morphing Wings on Commercial Aircraft?

There is a limit to how far large commercial aircraft can mimic bird behavior, as avian motions like swooping and diving are not consistent with passenger comfort and safety. Commercial aircraft may also be too large to securely retain stiffness with morphing wings.

However, unpiloted aircraft, which can be both small enough to retain structural integrity and capable of maneuvering without consideration for pilot safety, are exempt from such constraints. The UAVs have also been utilized as a testbed for morphing and intelligent structures.

Various extending wing UAVs have been produced by researchers. A Chinese proposal for a ‘smart morphing’ UAV that might extend the range on military reconnaissance and surveillance missions was examined in an article published in RAeS’ The Aeronautical Journal in January 2021.

The UAV may change shape autonomously to multiple wing geometries based on flight tasks and flight circumstances, thanks to self-sensing and adaptive control capabilities. The UAV’s control system is based on particle swarm optimization, an intelligent algorithm that mimics bird foraging behavior.

The morphing is accomplished by using compliant runners powered by linear ultrasonic motors to continuously deform the wing, changing camber, span, and sweep angle.

Morphing solutions are not limited to drones with conventional wings but also to hovering designs such as those found in current eVTOL developments. We will have to wait and see how the future of the burgeoning eVTOL market takes shape as it adopts new technologies in what is sure to be a disruption in the short-haul, point-to-point space.

