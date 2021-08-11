MIAMI – With an all-comprehensive project, SE Aeronautics wants to revolutionize aircraft design, conception, and air travel as we know it today.

The name of the project is SE200, a revolutionary aircraft, sporting three wings and two tail-mounted and superposed engines, just to mention two of the most evident aspects of the new concept in aircraft design.

The remaining aspects are also set to create new standards in aircraft conception, far away from the actual design and materials used.

SE Aeronautics SE200 aircraft. Image: SE Aeronautics

A One-piece Nose-to-tail Fuselage

The SE200 is fundamentally different from a conventional aircraft as we know it: no more “barrel-shaped” sections sewn together by rivets, a lengthy operation both in fabrication and assembly, and a critical aspect in the aircraft structure solidity. The SE200 will be built as a one-piece nose-to-tail fuselage, a mono-coque entirely made by composite, with no joints or rivets thus removing this critical aspect.

More new aspects also in how fuel is stored. No more wing tanks, allowing a more efficient wings design, as fuel will be stored atop the passenger cabin in “sealing bladders”. The engines will be positioned in parallel, one atop the other, in the tail section which, according to SE Aeronautics, will allow better control of the aircraft in the case of one engine failure and better performances.

On the fuel burn aspect, SE Aeronautics announces a reduction of 70% in consumption and a staggering minus 80% per seat/kilometer in CO² emissions. SE Aeronautics claims that the SE200 will outperform any other existing aircraft in terms of range, speed, payload, safety, block hour cost, passenger mile per gallon (PMPG), and ton-miles per gallon (TMPG). The SE200 will carry over 264 passengers, reach a speed of Mah.9 over a range of 10560nm (19600km).

Built at half the Time

Another claim put forward by SE Aeronautics consists in the fact that the company will “also be able to build these aircraft in less than half the time it takes to normally build an aircraft of its size” and that it will have “a useful life that is twice as long, estimated 50 years, our plane is THE plane for the twenty-first century.”

SE Aeronautics also adds that the SE200 will be one of the best candidates for other propulsion systems, electric or hydrogen, expected to work in theirs most efficient way when installed on the SE200 airframe. The type is “Guaranteed!” but no dates were mentioned.