DALLAS – Rolls-Royce’s all-electric ‘Spirit of Innovation’ single-propeller aircraft is officially the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft.

On November 16, the aircraft reached a top speed of 555.9 km/h (345.4 mph) across a three-kilometer distance. Another first was the battery-powered plane’s speed of 532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 kilometers, which was nearly double the previous record.

The record-breaking times were set at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site, and have now been independently validated by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, a Swiss-based organization that oversees aeronautical records.

The aircraft, which is part of the UK Government-backed ACCEL or Accelerating the Electrification of Flight initiative, reached a top speed of 623km/h during its record-breaking runs, making it the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle. The British government has a 50% stake in the £6m electric flight project.

Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spirit of Innovation. Photo: Rolls-Royce

Comments from Rolls-Royce CEO

Warren East, CEO, Rolls-Royce, commented on the milestone: “Achieving the all-electric world-speed record is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce. I would like to thank our partners and especially aviation start-up Electroflight, for their collaboration in achieving this pioneering breakthrough.”

East added, “The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market. This is another milestone that will help make ‘jet zero’ a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea.”

Half of the ACCEL project’s funding is provided by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

A year after joining the UN Race to Zero campaign, Rolls-Royce announced its intention to achieve net-zero carbon emissions last June. By 2030, the company wants to have a net-zero operation, with all of its goods being interoperable by 2050.

World-record Hat Trick

The fastest electric aircraft over a distance of three kilometers.

The Spirit of Innovation reached a top speed of 555.9kph over three kilometers at 15:45 (GMT) on November 16, 2021, shattering the previous record by 213.04kph.

The fastest electric aircraft over a distance of 15 kilometers

Further flights at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing center saw the plane reach 532.1 kph over 15 kilometers, which is 292.8 kph faster than the previous record.

The fastest time to reach 3000 meters

With a time of 202 seconds, it also beat the previous record for the fastest ascent to 3,000 meters by 60 seconds.

Featured image: Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spirit of Innovation. Photo: Rolls-Royce. Article sources: thenationalnews.com, aero-mag.com.