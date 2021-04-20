MIAMI – In a special announcement today from both Montreal and Jezero Crater, Mars, ICAO presented to NASA and the FAA its flight designator and call-sign codes for the ‘Ingenuity’ helicopter flights taking place on Mars.

Earlier this week, the flight was operated using the ‘IGY’ three-letter designator, and call-sign ‘INGENUITY’, which is now assigned to NASA in the ICAO’s Designators for Aircraft Operating Agencies, Aeronautical Authorities and Services.

The location of the flight, Jezero Crater, was ceremonially assigned ICAO location designator ‘JZRO’.

Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars. Photo: NASA

ICAO Comments

“ICAO Council States have prioritized the enabling of innovation for this Organization, and Ingenuity provides an excellent example of just how far our capabilities for powered flight are evolving today,” noted the President of the ICAO Council Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano.

“ICAO’s eyes are on the future of flight, and Ingenuity is a perfect example of the safe, cyber-secure, and zero-emission capabilities that will make that future so exciting, autonomous, and sustainable,” added ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu.

The organization’s highlighting of the Ingenuity achievement is part of the UN agency’s strong emphasis on encouraging aviation creativity, and the ongoing efforts of its secretariat to globally standardize and incorporate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) safely into conventional and modern forms of airspace.

The three-letter and call sign (telephony) designators which ICAO assigned to Ingenuity are traditionally used in air traffic control and assigned to aircraft operating for government agencies or servicing companies for commercial domestic and international operations. Airports are typically given four-letter ICAO location designators, which are used in flight planning applications.