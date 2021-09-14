MIAMI – Lilium, the Wessling, Germany-based eVTOL company has released footage of the test flight of its fifth-generation aircraft.

In a tweet last week, the company said, “Excited to share more from ongoing flight tests with our 5th generation demonstrator. See the aircraft on final approach – unedited so you can feel like you’re with us at the airfield! A testbed for our 7-Seater Lilium Jet, we can’t wait to update you on future developments.”

Creating a Network

The current iteration of the aircraft has seats 7, and Ilium is looking forward to scaling up production for commercial launch in 2024.

It’s Twitter account says that Lilium’ goal is to create an “electric regional air mobility service connecting people across regions.” The company has gone so far as to propose a German air network that will be flown by its eVTOL craft “to help people save hours, not minutes.”

Lilium’s proposed German air network. Image: Lilium

Batteries

Lilium has announced that it is partnering with CUSTOMCELLS to produce “aerospace-qualtiy” lithium-ion battery cells to power the aircraft. CUSTOMCELLS also produces batteries for Porsche’s e-vehicles.