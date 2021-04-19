MIAMI – Lilium has confirmed its seven-seat eVTOL Lilium Jet will serve a planned regional air mobility network across designated hubs in Bavaria.

Lilium previously announced in September that it would collaborate with Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn Airport (DUS/CGN) to place those two airports as hubs in a regional air mobility network covering another German province, North Rhine-Westphalia. In addition, Lilium recently entered into an agreement with the international infrastructure operator Ferrovial to develop a cluster of vertiports spanning Florida.

Lilium, based at the Oberpfaffenhofen airfield near Munich, said it has done great planning activities for the network in Bavaria. Which includes site selection, structural development and airspace alignment, usage cases, and routes.

Statement from Lilium CEO, Bavaria Minister

“We are doing everything we can to bring our all-electric and ultra-quiet airline service to our home base of Bavaria, as well as to link Munich and Nuremberg even more closely with neighboring cities and regions,” Lilium CEO Daniel Wiegand stated in a press release.

The CEO added, “We also want to offer a service for everyone in the Southern German region, with attractive prices and great time savings for all travelers. Munich and Nuremberg airports are key mobility hubs that we will connect with large and small cities throughout the region over time.”

Florian Herrmann, State Minister of Bavaria stated, “With the Air Mobility Initiative Bavaria as part of the High-Tech Agenda Plus, we are making 100 million euros available in the coming years for research and development for new forms of urban air mobility. The Bavarian state government sees great potential for quiet, emission-free and fast mobility in optimized networking of individual transport systems.”

Liliums’s Development Journey

Last month, Lilium unveiled its seven-seat Lilium Jet model, as well as plans to go public in a partnership with the blank check firm Qell Acquisition Corp.

The prototype Lilium Jet, which is larger than the much rival air taxi design. Moreover, it is aiming for a maximum range of over 250 kilometers (155 miles) and a cruising speed of 280 km/h (174 mph). However, Lilium claims these performance characteristics would be suitable for its inter-city shuttle travel marketing strategy.

Although the firm is working on a digital network for a Lilium-branded operation, it does not plan to fly the aircraft itself and has yet to name its operator collaborators.