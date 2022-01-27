Lilium GmbH recently announced the beginning of flight testing for one of its 5th generation technology demonstrators, PHX2.

The aircraft arrived at the ATLAS Flight Test Center in Villacarrillo, in Spain. It will now continue its flight test campaign, flying faster and for a longer time. The company also hired a new Chief test pilot, Andrew Stratchan.

Lilium is a young company, launched in 2015. The start-up focuses on creating a new electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company introduced the seven-seater Lilium Jet, the first electric jet aircraft. Lilium expects the eVTOL to enter service in 2024. Indeed, the company has already applied for certification at aviation security agencies.

Apart from creating this new aircraft, Lilium also flies prototypes to test its technology. PHX2 is one of the 5th generation new technology demonstrators. The company sent the type to Spain, where it will continue flight testing, with the prototype flying over longer distances and at higher speeds. Villacarrillo is largely unpopulated when compared to Germany, where it was previously flying.

Before choosing ATLAS to run its flight test campaign, Lilium “analyzed multiple potential locations in Spain for key test conditions, including land topology, weather, and facilities.” The new site indeed “provides optimal infrastructure and enables the aircraft to fly over a large, unpopulated area while transitioning fully into high-speed wing-borne flight.”

Andrew Stratchan is now Lilium’s new Chief test pilot. Photo: Lilium.

New Chief Test pilot

The company also announced that it had hired Andrew Strachan as its new Chief Test Pilot. An experienced flight test pilot, Strachan worked for 30 years with the Royal Air Force and Leonardo Helicopters before joining Lilium. According to the company, “He brings an extraordinary amount of experience, having flown multiple types of aircraft throughout the full range of test flying activities.”

Strachan expresses his motivation by saying, “I’m thrilled to join Lilium at such an exciting moment in the company’s growth. As someone who has been influenced by aviation since childhood, it’s inspiring to be part of a company driving the next phase of sustainable, aeronautical technology.”

Lilium’s Chief Technology Officer, Alastair McIntosh, said, “We’re excited about this next high-speed testing phase to begin in Spain and to welcome new Chief Test Pilot Andy Strachan who is an incredible addition to the Lilium team.”

The company should start flying in Spain very soon. Stay tuned to Airways for more information on the state of eVTOL aircraft in the coming months.

Featured image: This is the future eVTOL, set to enter service in 2024. Picture : Lilium