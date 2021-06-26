MIAMI – Japan Airlines (JL) recently operated its first flight with two different types of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) produced in Japan. Both SAFs were loaded at the same time.

This effort sets JAL on the road to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. JAL stated that it will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

Photo: Japan Airlines

Flight and SAF Details

The JAL flight (JL515) was operated by an Airbus A350-900 from Tokyo- Haneda (HND) to Sapporo- Chitose (CTS) last week with 3,132 litres of the locally manufactured SAF – 9.1% mixing ratio added into existing jet fuel. Mitsubishi Power, Ltd./Toyo Engineering Corporation/JERA Co., Inc., and IHI Corporation were the two manufactures of the SAF.

JAL plans to switch 10% of the whole fuel amount to SAF specifically on flights originating from North America in cooperation with an American company- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

In order to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, JAL will continue to contribute to the spread of domestically produced SAF by eagerly working towards the establishment of a domestic production system.

Photo: Japan Airlines